New World players slam Amazon’s response to Nvidia 3090 hardware failures

Amazon’s new MMO, New World, has reportedly been the cause of Nvidia RTX 3090s getting fried, and a response from the team on the issue didn’t assuage affected users.

After it’s beta huge launch, New World quickly got the attention of millions of players and even took over popular streaming site, Twitch. With many streamers trying out the new MMO, people have been quick to access the New World beta themselves.

But on July 21, reports came in about a potential issue with New World that has caused graphics cards, worth anywhere from $1,000, to have hardware failures.

“Playing the New World beta on my EVGA 3090 has fried my graphics card completely,” streamer GLADD warned. “There are many accounts of this same thing happening with the same card with the same game.”

Advertisement

As more people submitted tickets on New World’s support forums, there was a reply from a customer service member that had tips on how to avoid the problems.

“Thank you all for sharing your reports about this problem, we believe this is related with driver settings and frame rate limiters,” user ‘Ironsmith_Albert’ said, explaining that you need to disable the overrides in the driver settings. “Also you can cap your FPS. This will help prevent issues with the GPU’s utilization.”

But this didn’t sit well with some people who reportedly encountered the problem themselves.

“This is not a software issue,” a user who goes by ‘riddic’ said in response to the New World post. “My settings are all default… Question, is the the same stable build that you ended alpha with? I am a 3090 user having major issues, I did not have these during alpha. The BETA client legit has my 3090 behaving like it’s under extreme load.”

Advertisement

“My 3090 FTW3 Ultra bricked while playing New World,” user ‘Tor2434’ replied. “I want a new card sent out to me by Amazon! This is ridiculous! Clunky ass movements and combat gameplay and now a bricked GPU… need this resolved!”

Please read this message regarding recent concerns with graphics cards hardware. pic.twitter.com/L1gNeBBPQS — New World (@playnewworld) July 21, 2021

Since then, Amazon Games issued a statement saying that New World was “safe to play” but they’re going to issue a quick patch to “further reassure players.”

“New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API. We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing,” Amazon Games said.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Golden Rage armor in New World

“The New World Closed Beta is safe to play. In order to further reassure players, we will implement a patch today that caps frames per second on our menu screen.”