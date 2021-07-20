Amazon’s MMO New World overtakes Warzone on Twitch

Amazon’s new Massively Multiplayer Online game New World seems to getting off to a good start as it was able to rack up more than half a million viewers, easily beating out Warzone and other top games or categories.

New World is the latest game from Amazon Games Studio and the unique-looking MMO was already getting plenty of hype before closed beta play got going on July 20.

Right out of the gate for the latest playtest though, it definitely seems people were interested. The game shot to the top of Twitch’s most-viewed page within hours, racking up more than 600,000 viewers at one point.

Advertisement

As you can see in the above screenshot from Twitch on July 20, New World was sitting pretty with just under 700,000 total viewers at around 4 PM EST/1 PM PST. This was more than Warzone, LoL, and Fortnite combined — not too bad at all for a game’s closed beta.

Read More: Twitch Rivals reportedly disqualifies ZLaner from Warzone tournament over Dr Disrespect cosplay

It’s not as if New World has come out of nowhere though, the game was also a hit on Twitch back when it had another playtest in August of 2020.

Seeing as that was close to a year ago at the time of writing though, players have had plenty of time to get curious about what devs have been working on in the meantime.

Advertisement

Another factor that could be helping New World to the top is the fact everyone who’s anyone in the MMO streaming community is apparently streaming it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Names like Asmongold, TimTheTatMan, LIRIK, Esfand, and many, many more go a long way to getting a game to the top of Twitch. But it could also be that players are hungry for a brand-new IP for once. Anyway you look at, New World definitely seems like one to keep an eye on.

If you’re interested in trying the new MMO out for yourself, you can read about how to sign up for a chance at beta access right here to get in before the full launch, which should be sometime later on in 2021.