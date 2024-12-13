New Witcher 4 trailer finally reveals the game’s protagonist

In a shock unveiling at The Game Awards 2024, a new trailer for The Witcher 4 has shown off the series’ next protagonist.

You’d think CD Projekt RED would be busy enough with the latest 2.2 update for Cyberpunk 2077. Despite this, the development studio made time for Geoff Keighley with a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2024.

Despite only being in the early stages of development, The Witcher 4 is the next big thing for CD Projekt RED and after an agonizing wait, fans of the franchise have been treated to something special.

The studio unveiled a brand-new trailer for The Witcher 4 during The Game Awards and it’s a big one. The extended preview gave us our first proper look at Geralt of Rivia’s successor and, as many players had already guessed, Ciri will take the reins.

The trailer sees Ciri taking on a Witcher contract in a remote village engaging in a ritual sacrifice to the monster she’s been tasked to take down. All the franchise trappings are there with the silver sword-wielding daughter of Geralt chugging a potion to enhance her innate power.

CD Projekt RED has previously stated that this fourth installment of the series will be the beginning of a new trilogy but whether or not Ciri will be the focus of all three games is still up in the air. Game Director Sebastian Kalemba spoke on the decision to have Ciri takeover in a press release.

“We’re kicking off a brand-new Witcher saga, this time with Ciri as the heart of the story!” Kalemba explained. “It feels so good to finally be able to say those words — for the longest time we knew that we wanted Ciri to be the protagonist of The Witcher 4; it just felt natural to us and we believe that Ciri deserves it. In this game, we want to explore what it means to truly become a Witcher by following Ciri on her Path.”

Unfortunately, no release window for The Witcher 4 has been given so it will likely be a while before we step into her shoes. We’ll be sure to keep readers updated as more news surrounding the game emerges.