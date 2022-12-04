New Warzone 2 map seems more likely than ever according Treyarch job opening

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

A Call of Duty insider previously claimed that Treyarch would be leading development on a new Warzone 2 map for 2023 and a new job posting seems to confirm that.

Warzone 2 and Al-Mazrah are only a few weeks old but it seems that the franchise is already putting together some building blocks for the future.

Back in October, TheGhostofHope suggested that the Black Ops studio had been given the greenlight to begin working on the next map and a new Level Designer position could be proof that the plan is ready to come together.

Treyarch job posting reveals studio working on new Warzone map

The posting in question calls for a Senior Level Designer who will join the team and “work on content for Warzone, Outbreak, and other large map experiences.”

There are no hard details about what this means yet, but it certainly seems like Treyarch’s involvement with Warzone 2 is just getting started.

Of course, a new map doesn’t have to mean a replacement for Al-Mazrah. We’ve already seen maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep come and go in the original Warzone and there could be more of that flavor coming eventually.

However, if they’re following suit with the predecessor, fans could be in store for a major change like the jump from Verdansk ’84 to Caldera.

It certainly seems like the second year of content for Modern Warfare 2 is getting a lot of attention from Infinity Ward and their supporting studios, so a major shakeup on the Warzone side would be the perfect complement to those plans.