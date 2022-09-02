New Tales From The Borderlands gameplay trailers reveal graphical overhaul

The latest New Tales From The Borderlands trailer has given players a deeper look into how it may differ from its entertaining predecessor.

Strap yourselves in for more explosive action in New Tales From The Borderlands as the sequel, coming eight years after the original, is telling a new tale and it looks to be another compelling one.

Unlike Tales From The Borderlands, the new title will not be helmed by Telltale Games, innovators of the choice-driven narrative gameplay, and will instead be handled by 2K and Gearbox Software themselves.

Gearbox revealed more of what they’ve been cooking up during the PAX West 2022 event and it looks to offer what fans of the original enjoyed back in 2014 — and more.

2K and Gearbox show off New Tales From The Borderlands at PAX West

The Gearbox showing at PAX West 2022 treated Borderlands fans to not only a new character trailer looking at our new heroes in the making but also some interesting gameplay footage that demonstrates the improvements that have been made.

Fran, Octavio, and Anu, are all unique individuals with their own agendas that come together in New Tales From The Borderlands to create a diverse story that will be shaped by your choices.

The sequel certainly looks different from the first game’s art style, with Telltale Games’ original engine starting to show its age by the time the first Tales of the Borderlands arrived.

In the words of 2K themselves: “New Tales from the Borderlands utilizes vastly improved movement and facial animations, using performance capture and facial mapping technology for the first time ever in a Borderlands title.”

It’s certainly noticeable with dialog interactions feeling more immersive than ever thanks to realistic lip-syncing and animations.

As well as the choice-based gameplay that returns from the original, new engagements include a new fighting mini-game with action figures, as well as interactive sequences that may mimic a certain tactical espionage series.

Along with all the humor we’ve come to expect from a game in the Borderlands franchise, New Tales From The Borderlands will launch on October 21, 2022.