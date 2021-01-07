Logo
New Switch Pro datamine further fuels January Nintendo Direct speculation

Published: 7/Jan/2021 19:12

by Michael Gwilliam
Unsplasj/Magnus Engø

Fans hoping for a Nintendo Direct in January have another reason to remain optimistic as a new datamine appears to have revealed the company has a new Switch console in the works.

The information comes from SciresM, a dataminer and console hacker who seemingly got the information from Switch firmware itself.

As always, take all of this with a grain of salt as Nintendo has yet to publicly announce any of these details and an advanced version of the Switch has been rumored for quite a while.

“Nintendo actually is working on a new model with upgraded display stuff and has been for ~1.5-2 years. I personally believe it’s 4K given the signs I’m seeing in the firmware, but that’s not confirmed yet and could be wrong,” he remarked.

Pixabay / Nintendo

Given how Sony and Microsoft have fully embraced 4K, it seems likely that Nintendo would be wanting to do the same with a new Switch model.

Furthermore, the new hardware is codenamed “Aula” and will be using Mariko SoC. Plus, the console will apparently explicitly support handheld mode.

“Aula has firmware support some Realtek chip that advertises itself as a ‘4K UHD multimedia SoC’, too, hence my belief it’s 4K. That chip might be inside a new dock and not inside the tablet, though, there’s no way to tell from the firmware code yet,” the dataminer continued.

Nintendo
Could Breath of the Wild 2 be coming to the new console?

“It is not docked only; that’s Calcio, which seems like it’s for internal only/never releasing since Calcio has no game card slot and no battery,” he explained.

As for what players could expect from the new console in addition to a better display, SciresM says that: “Mariko has *substantially* better cooling and battery life” and speculates that titles will be like how “DSi enhanced games were, or like how some games benefited from PS4 Pro despite working on PS4.”

In any case, Nintendo fans hoping to see some news on a new Switch console and even some games may not have much longer to wait. It’s been over a year since the last full Nintendo Direct, so if it does end up being announced, expect the reaction to be one of immense hype from gamers.

Smash

Smash Ultimate insider reveals Byleth has moveset of cut 3rd party fighter

Published: 7/Jan/2021 18:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Byleth and Monster Hunter character
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A Super Smash Bros insider has revealed new information about Byleth, Sephiorth, Min Min, and the possibility of a Monster Hunter fighter coming to Ultimate.

Smash Ultimate has evolved the series from being just a simple celebration of Nintendo games to a celebration of gaming as a whole. As such, characters from all over the gaming sphere ranging from those created by Western developers to even M-rated tactical espionage titles have made their way into Nintendo’s fighter.

Now, former Game Informer editor Imran Khan has shed some light on Fire Emblem’s inclusion in Smash and how her moveset was actually based on another character who was canceled.

In a post on ResetEra, Khan wrote that, “Byleth has a decent bit of the moveset of a character that didn’t make it due to negotiations falling through.”

Byleth in Smash Ultimate clashes swords
Nintendo
Could Byleth have originally been a Monster Hunter fighter?

In addition, she was supposed to be part of the base roster, but was moved to DLC well before Ultimate released.

Some speculated that the scrapped third-party fighter could be from Monster Hunter, as a lot of Byleth’s moves could easily be used for a character from that series.

While Khan didn’t outright confirm that Monster Hunter was the character, he remarked, “the Monster Hunter team has traditionally been very against having ‘Monster Hunter’ as a character in games, but doesn’t mind crossovers with levels and monsters.”

Irman Khan reveals Smash news
Resetera
Khan claims that Nintendo secured Sephiroth for a cheap price.

This adds up with Monster Hunter getting a stage in Ultimate, but no playable character. Additionally, the Mii Outfits for the series first released in Smash 4 have yet to return.

That said, in a later comment Khan clarified that he doesn’t know if a Monster Hunter fighter is dead for sure, but noted he personally doesn’t think they’re in the game.

Aside from the Byleth talk, the insider also added that Sephiroth was “cheaper than he usually is as a recommendation from [Square Enix],” suggesting that Nintendo was lucky to get the One-Winged Angel as DLC.

Min Min from ARMS attacks Smash fighter
Nintendo
Min Min was very simple to add to Smash.

Finally, he said that Min Min’s addition to the roster was, as many suspected, because it’s easier to secure first-party Nintendo characters.

It’s very interesting to get some sort of insight into the backdoor dealings at Nintendo as it pertains to Smash fighters. With three more characters still to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be next.