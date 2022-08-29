New Spider-Man PC mods let you swing through the city as Saul Goodman

Spider-Man modders have done it again, with a new mod giving players the chance to swing through New York city as Saul Goodman.

Spider-Man on the PC has given gamers the chance to introduce a bunch of new mods to the game. One of the most popular types of mods is creating brand new character designs and skins for the titular web-slinger. Almost immediately on release, players began turning Spider-Man into all sorts of animals and characters.

For a while there, videos of gamers swinging around the city as popular villain Kingpin were going viral. Other viral designs include one mod that has turned Spider-Man into Kermit the Frog. Now, however, the mod that is getting much attention online is one that lets you play as Saul Goodman.

With Better Call Saul having just finished airing, the show – as well as the character of Saul – has never been more relevant. As a result, one Spider-Man player has modded the game, turning Spider-Man into Saul himself. The mod was posted online, with players commenting on how the design “looks like it was ripped from the spiderman 2000 game.”

However, it has since been confirmed that the mod has actually taken Saul Goodman’s design from the Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements mobile game that was released in June 2019.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was first released on PC on August 12, 2022, and is a remastered version of the 2018 PlayStation game. Spider-Man making its way to PC marks a continuation of Sony’s big push to break into the PC market, with other popular PlayStation titles such as God of War also having made the jump to PC in 2022. In Dexerto’s review of Spider-Man PC, we called the port a “web-slinging success.”

While this Spider-Man mod of Saul Goodman is one of the latest to go viral, odds are it won’t be the last. With the game having been released for just over a fortnight, who knows what other mods will be created in the coming months?