New Sims competitor InZOI: Release window, gameplay details, & everything we know

InZOI is KRAFTON’s upcoming life simulation title, which features realistic graphics, creative tools, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

2024 has been an interesting year for life sim fans, with titles such as Paralives and InZOI competing with EA’s The Sims franchise and offering players a glimpse of what to expect next.

Developed by KRAFTON, InZOI is a life sim featuring realistic graphics and a whole lot of customization options. Players essentially get to create their avatar and choose how they would live their life, including how they work, socialize with others, and much more, all while you customize their surroundings.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the life sim InZOI, including its release window, gameplay features, trailer, and more.

InZOI Release window

According to developer KRAFTON, InZOI will be released in late 2024. Which platforms the game will be releasing on has yet to be shared. We’ll be sure to update this section once more information about the game’s release date is available.

InZOI Character Creator

While there’s no exact release date for now, players eager to take a peek at the game can jump into the limited-time InZOI character creator via Steam – available from August 20 at 9PM PDT to August 25 at 9PM.

Here, players will have “over 250 points of customization” to make their “Zoi,” starting from their body shape, clothing, hairstyle, appearance, and other fine details. Other players’ Zois will also be available to download, allowing you to interact with the community’s creations.

InZOI gameplay and features

Gameplay-wise, InZOI lets you create a character and basically do whatever you want in a life sim, whether that be going to the park, finding jobs, or interacting with others to shape your own story.

The game features an open-world setting with creative tools that allow you to alter lots and different parts of the city’s property.

As seen from the game’s trailer and roadmap video, there are extra bits showcasing the game’s weather features, pets, and cars. Another key feature highlighted by KRAFTON is the karma system, where past actions can have consequences in the game.

Will InZOI have mod support?

Yes, players will be able to download and use mods in InZOI as the game will be released with built-in mod support. Developer KRAFTON is partnering with Overwolf to ensure the “community has the best tools and resources to bring their creative visions to life”.

InZOI trailers

That’s the only proper trailer we’ve got the InZOI at the time of writing. We’ll be sure to update you here as new looks emerge.