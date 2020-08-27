New Sims 4 game pack adds content from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm took the world by surprise when they announced that a game pack based on Galaxy's Edge, the popular Star Wars-themed land at Disney Parks, would be coming to The Sims 4 very soon.

The Sims seems like it's one of those games that just refuses to die. Similar to World of Warcraft, the life-simulator franchise has managed to receive near-universal acclaim for so many years and has an incredibly passionate fanbase around it.

One of the reasons the game has a huge amount of fans is because it allows players to live out their lives the way they want to, without being restrained by the shackles of normal responsibilities. That is no more apparent than with the game's next game pack.

Titled 'the Journey to Batuu Pack,' this is new expansion will allow players to jump into the world of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the land featured at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

According to the developer, players will be able to do almost everything in Sims 4 that you can in the real-life theme park. You can visit Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, Oga's Cantina, and you'll even be able to visit Savi's Workshop where, just like in the Disney Parks, you'll be able to build your very own lightsaber, which is sure to please some fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4swl1VObu8

Based on the images released, it seems like the lightsabers will at least be partially inspired by the real parts that you can use in Galaxy's Edge - which is a nice little touch, to be sure.

Of course, players will also be able to meet Star Wars characters at Batuu itself, including Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, and more. There will even be First Order Stormtroopers walking around that players will be able to interact with.

Journey to Batuu will be available on September 8, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam users. Currently, there's no price announced for the expansion, however, given the fact that other packs are priced around $20, it wouldn't be surprising if this one follows suit.