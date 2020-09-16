New PS5 rumor claims console will have incredible demo feature

A rumor claims that Sony's PS5 will sport an incredible new feature that will change the way demos are created for games. The PlayStation Now-based technology will reportedly allow players to get a sneak peak at any game they want before purchasing.

With only a couple months from release, there is still a lot we don't know about the PS5. In September, a leak confirmed Microsoft's Xbox Series X plans – including its pricing and release date.

Advertisement

On the eve before Sony's next-gen conference on September 16, a rumor claimed that the PlayStation 5 will actually have an amazing feature centered around demos.

Rumor claims PS5 will have incredible demo feature

For decades, demos have been an incredible way for players to get to experience an upcoming game before its release. In the 90s, consumers could get them in magazines, or even at restaurants like Pizza Hut.

Advertisement

However if a new rumor is true, Sony plans to bring back demos in a big way with a new feature on the PS5. According to a new report, the next-gen console will let consumers play any game on the PlayStation Store instantly before buying.

The rumor was first reported by Twitter account 'PS5only' who explained, "PlayStation Store Enables Instant Playing of Any Game - Try out each game in seconds within PS Store, before buying the game." Reportedly, Sony will use tech from PS Now to stream within the store itself.

#PS5



Rumour:



PlayStation Store Enables Instant Playing of Any Game - Try out each game in seconds within PS Store, before buying the game.



Uses streaming technology based on PS Now behind the scenes, to instantly stream demos of games within PS Store.#Rumour #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/QkgpUHuoZ8 — PS5 Only (@PS5only) September 15, 2020

Interestingly, an "instant-loading" feature called Activities was teased back in July on GameReactor in a now-deleted feature preview article on the upcoming console. PlayStation architect Mark Cerny has also made comments in past interviews about the SSD capabilities of loading things quickly.

Advertisement

It's unclear if the Activities feature is the same thing the rumor is talking about, although its instant loading abilities would certainly make sense being used in the PS storefront.

If true, it will be a pretty big game changer for consumers, who will essentially be allowed to play any game for a set amount of time before making their purchase. It would also put PS Now's tech to good use.