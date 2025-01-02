New Nintendo patent hints at Switch 2 improved graphics

A patent created by Nintendo could hint at the graphical capabilities of the Switch 2, allowing games to hit high resolutions without the need for massive file sizes.

One of the worst parts of playing triple A games is the download size, with many needing a mandatory update that eats a good chunk of your internal space. The exception to this is Nintendo, with even the big first-party games (like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) staying small enough to fit on a cartridge.

Article continues after ad

With rumors still circulating about the unnamed Nintendo Switch successor, fans are unclear just how good its visual will be. A new document found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website (via Eurogamer) suggests Nintendo is going the AI upscaler route with its next system.

Nintendo

Nintendo might use an upscaler for the Switch 2 to hit 4k visuals

The patent describes technology that uses machine learning to improve the quality of an image in a way that exceeds the limits of the hardware and won’t adversely affect performance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The main advantage is that this technology allows games to retain a small file size. This means Nintendo could continue to release games on compact cartridges without the need for massive mandatory downloads.

A system similar to Nvidia’s DLSS could be Nintendo’s way of ensuring graphical fidelity on a system that is rumored to be weaker than the current consoles, especially as it’s intended to be a handheld.

If this technology is intended for the Nintendo Switch 2 (as many suspect,) then it should allow future first-party games to hit 4k resolutions without grinding to a halt. It remains to be seen whether this would also apply to older games, as we know the Switch 2 is backward compatible with the current console.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo has said it will provide details on its next system before the end of the current financial year, with the deadline being March 31. Hopefully, Nintendo will offer more details soon, before the Switch 2 leaks and patent reveals spoil everything beforehand.

Article continues after ad

Of course, take any leaks like this with a pinch of salt until Nintendo officially reveals its next console.