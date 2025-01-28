New MTG Aetherdrift card is Black Lotus on steroids

It’s MTG Aetherdrift reveal season and Artifact decks are getting a suped-up Black Lotus all of their own.

Magic: The Gathering’s next set is rolling up to the starting line and the chaotic death race of Aetherdrift is already shaping up to be an exciting addition to the TCG. We’re getting new Commanders, new cards, and some thematically appropriate mechanics to spice up the meta.

This is just the first major update in a packed 2025 release schedule but it’s already looking to be a great year for MTG players. As reveals keep pouring in for Aetherdrift, one card has caught the attention of players more than any other so far.

Article continues after ad

Initially revealed via Weekly MTG, Radiant Lotus looks to be an appropriately supercharged version of its namesake; the infamous Black Lotus. Don’t let the apparent drawbacks fool you, this one’s a banger.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Radiant Lotus is an auto-include for Artifact-based Commander decks

While its cost of six colorless mana and the necessity to sacrifice may be a little prohibitive for 60-card formats, Radiant Lotus should shine in Commander. Its cantrip allows you to tap it, sacrifice any number of cards with the Artifact tag, and generate 3 Mana of the sacrificed cards’ color.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The wheels are already turning and it’s easy to see how Radiant Lotus could offer insane value for Aetherdrift’s Living Energy pre-con Commander deck. Both its face and alternate Commander are capable of generating cheap Artifact Tokens to surrender in favor of bigger Creatures and Sorceries.

Boros Commander Kolodin, Triumph Caster also favors an Artifact-centric playstyle that should offer plenty of fuel for Radiant Lotus. Fortunately, the archetype is more than capable of turbocharging your Mana stockpile to get this engine online early.

Article continues after ad

Even decks that aren’t entirely geared around Artifacts could see some value from Radiant Lotus thanks to the penchant for many Commander decks to produce Treasure and Food Tokens which also have the tag.

MTG Aetherdrift launches on February 14, 2025, and Commander players should definitely be chasing a copy of Radiant Lotus in the set’s booster packs.