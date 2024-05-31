New Monster Hunter Wilds trailer confirms weapon-swapping mechanic

The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds has shown off a new weapon-swapping mechanic that will completely change your hunts.

Since Monster Hunter Wilds was first revealed at The Game Awards 2023, hype for the game has been steadily building. Its initial trailer saw a record boom in player counts for its predecessor Monster Hunter World and even Asmongold finally gave the franchise a shot.

A new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds shown off at the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play gave us a much better look at the upcoming game. One particular feature is sure to stand out to veteran hunters looking to mix things up.

For the first time ever, players will be able to seamlessly change their weapon on the fly during hunts. Monster Hunter Wilds finally allows quick swapping between weapons.

Initial speculation was that Monster Hunter Wilds would allow players to swap between a ranged and a melee weapon on the go thanks to what looked like a holster on the new mount. Capcom has revealed that this mount is called a Seikret and that it will allow you to swap between any of Monster Hunter Wilds’ 14 iconic weapons.

“Your Seikret isn’t just for travel, though—you can also stash an extra weapon in its weapon sling, allowing you to switch between two weapons of your choice while out on hunts,” an informational segment on the game’s website reads.

The potential combinations may not be truly limitless, but they open up some exciting new options for your Monster hunts. Being able to swap to a ranged weapon during a hunt against more evasive Monsters was a feature shown off in the trailer.

There’s also the potential for solo Hammer mains to be able to cut tails at their discretion or bring an elemental weapon to deal with Monster weaknesses before delivering more powerful blows. This new weapon-swapping feature for Monster Hunter Wilds is a literal game changer.

Monster Hunter Wilds will release sometime in 2025 and hunters will get a chance to test all these possible combinations themselves.

