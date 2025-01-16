New Mario Kart announced alongside Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 wasn’t the only new feature announced by Nintendo, as a brand new Mario Kart seems to have been subtly revealed alongside the highly anticipated console.

After years of waiting, we’ve finally been treated to the Nintendo Switch 2, with its new joycons, screen, and enhanced features. While we’ll have to wait until April to hear more about it, Nintendo didn’t stop at the console announcement, revealing what looks to be a brand new Mario Kart game for the next-gen console.

Mario Kart revealed for Nintendo Switch 2

It’s been 11 years since we had a new Mario Kart game. Mario Kart 8 was released back in 2014, and since then all we’ve had are remasters and added platform capabilities. However, with the Switch 2, this could all be about to change.

Along with the new console, the Nintendo Switch 2’s reveal trailer gave players a first-time look into a brand-new Mario Kart game.

Throughout the short trailer, we see 12 characters racing across a wide desert. At one point the characters are darting between other NPC cars, which could be the introduction of some brand-new moving barriers along the map.

The characters, which include Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, Yoshi, Baby Mario, and more are racing on karts and bines we’ve not seen in previous Mario Kart games, further proving this is a brand new title and one that’ll really shake up the franchise.

On top of this, while we saw 12 characters racing at the start of the clip, near the end, we clearly see more than 12 racers, suggesting we’ll be seeing larger matches in what is likely to be, Mario Kart 9.

Unfortunately, no release date or title has been announced yet, but given it was revealed alongside the Switch 2, we can expect it to come out when the new handheld console releases. We’ll learn more during the Nintendo Direct on April 2.