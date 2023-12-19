New LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech set revealed

SEGA fans will be happy to know that new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets are heading their way very soon this time featuring fan-favorite characters.

LEGO aren’t keeping the fact that they’re enjoying their video game crossovers a well-kept secret. The LEGO x Fortnite collaboration event and upcoming LEGO Animal Crossing and Super Mario sets are proof enough of LEGO’s continued interest in video game collaborations.

Naturally, this means even more video game LEGO sets are on the way, this time a new addition to the Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO line is on the way very soon in early 2024, finally giving Knuckles the spotlight he deserves in LEGO form. Better still, he’s not the only beloved Sonic character to pop up in this new set.

LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech – 76996

The new LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guadian Mech set will punch its way onto shelves on January 1, 2024; this set will be priced at $34.99.

The Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech set contains pieces making up the mech, glider, and a small build of the Master Emerald. This set also features two minifigures of Knuckles the Echidna and Rouge the Bat, making their LEGO debut with this set.

Judging by the other new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set, “Shadow’s Escape,” we could see a new age of LEGO Sonic sets. Since most of them are based in the “Classic Sonic era,” LEGO could be moving into the “Modern Sonic era,” and starting with Sonic Adventure 2, considered one of the best games in the franchise, is a safe place to start.

