New LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set announced

The new LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower assembles more than just LEGO bricks in this fantastic set for our favorite superhero franchise.

Marvel has shown no signs of slowing down with their plans for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of movies and shows. The new LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set shines on some of the best moments from the Avengers franchise.

The LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower (76269) is selling exclusively from the official LEGO store for $499.99 with a November 24 release date.

This set contains 5,201 pieces and an impressive cast of 31 minifigures of iconic superheroes, villains, and many characters from the MCU. Including the core six Avengers of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor.

Villains also take center stage, with Loki appearing to wreak havoc with a gang of Chitauri and Ultron as his first creepy appearance. Even a tiny Kevin Feige minifigure makes a cameo, not to say that he’s a villain.

He may only be a part-time Avenger but he’s still a hero, LEGO Marvel I Am Groot set is currently being sold for it’s lowest-ever price.

The real Avengers Tower may reside in New York City, but the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower does an excellent job impersonating it. Not just with its detailed sculpt but also reaching 90cm in height, this set is virtually a skyscraper itself.

The LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower contains scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films which can be recreated with great accuracy. From Loki making a quick escape in Avengers Endgame to the gang trying to lift Thor’s hammer Mjölnir in Avengers Age of Ultron.

There’s even a Loki shaped crack in the floor from where Hulk put’s his oversized ego in check with a well deserved beatdown.

‘Puny God…’

Both classic and recent moments from the films are on display here in full force, including the battle of New York in Marvel’s Avengers (2012) to Captain America fighting himself in Avengers Endgame (2019).

“That is America’s ass!”

These small nods to moments to the Avengers films are the cherry on top of the delicious cake that is this set. The LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower is one we’ll definitely be picking up when it releases on November 24.