New King Kong game labeled a “complete scam” as shocking cutscene goes viral

A new King Kong game, Skull Island: Rise of Kong, has been labeled a “complete scam” by gamers online as a shocking cutscene has gone viral.

Despite making cameos in various other franchises like Call of Duty in recent years, the last proper King Kong video game was released in 2005 as a tie-in with Peter Jackson’s film that came out the same year.

And now, nearly 18 years after that title’s release, a new King Kong game is finally here, named Skull Island: Rise of Kong. When first announced, it didn’t garner much attention.

However, now that it has been released, there are many discussions surrounding it, but for all the wrong reasons.

In a Twitter post that went viral, a player showed off a clip of an actual cutscene in the final game. This cutscene consisted of stiff animations, questionable camera work, and at one point, a static image of the monster Kong was fighting. No, really.

“DO NOT BUY THE KING KONG GAME. IT IS A COMPLETE SCAM,” they said.

And yes, it really is a genuine cutscene in the game, as you can check out full gameplay walkthroughs below to see other examples of a similar quality.

Naturally, the reactions to the cutscene were a mix of harsh criticisms and memes. “Bro looks like Gigantopithecus from Ark Survival Evolved,” one commenter said.

“Looks like [The Lord of the Rings: Gollum]’s got some competition for worst game of the year,” another said, comparing it to the disastrous launch of Gollum. “Spider-Man 2 wishes it had this level of quality,” a comment wrote sarcastically.

Players blamed GameMill, the publisher of Skull Island: Rise of Kong, as one of the main reasons the game turned out so badly, with some saying, “GameMill, King Kong deserves better than whatever this is supposed to be.”