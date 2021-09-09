 New game releases in 2021: Horror, RPGs, Multiplayer, Survival, more - Dexerto
New games coming out in 2021: Biggest releases to play

Published: 9/Sep/2021 9:51

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Gamers are always on the lookout for that new, upcoming game release to sink their teeth into. From Horror and multiplayer games to FPS, RPGs, and Survival-based titles, there are tonnes to get excited about in 2021 and beyond on all platforms, from PC to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile.

While 2021 has seen a slew of new games releases getting delayed for a myriad of different reasons from Kena: Bridge of Spirits, through to Amazon Games’ New World, there’s still plenty to look forward to.

Below, we’ve compiled all of the best new and upcoming games in 2021, 2022, and into the foreseeable future that you should keep a watchful eye on.

As new announcements are made, we’ll continually update with new game reveals and release dates.

Contents

Horizon Forbidden West RPG
Guerrilla Games / PlayStation
2021 and beyond is a great year for RPG fans, with Horizon Forbidden West and other titles charting the genre.

New RPG game releases

Game Platform Release Date
Astria Ascending PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch 2021
Baldur’s Gate 3 PC / Mac / Stadia Now in Steam Early Access
Black Myth Wukong PlayStation / Xbox / PC TBA
Darksiders III Nintendo Switch September 30, 2021
Diablo 2: Resurrected PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch September 23, 2021
Dragon Age 4 PC / Xbox TBA
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Nintendo Switch September 24, 2021
Elden Ring PlayStation / Xbox / PC January 21, 2022
Fable 4 Xbox / PC 2022/2023
FFXIV: Endwalker PlayStation / PC November 23, 2021
Gamedec PC / Nintendo Switch September 16, 2021
Gotham Knights PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2022
Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2022
Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation Q1 2022
Kitaria Fables PlayStation / Xbox / PC September 2, 2021 
New World PC September 28, 2021
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: The Prince’s Edition Nintendo Switch September 17, 2021
Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous PlayStation / Xbox /Mac / PC September 2, 2021
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Nintendo Switch January 28, 2022
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Nintendo Switch November 19, 2021
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch 2021
Shin Megami Tensei V Nintendo Switch November 12, 2021
Tales of Arise PlayStation / Xbox / PC September 9, 2021 
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch TBA
The Outer Worlds 2 Xbox / PC TBA
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PlayStation / Xbox / PC November 11, 2021
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 PlayStation / Xbox / PC TBA

Zombies and characters in Back 4 Blood horror multiplayer
Turtle Rock Studios
Back 4 Blood will keep you on your toes as you work together to push back hordes of zombie variants in this horror multiplayer.

New Horror games

Game Platform Release Date
Back 4 Blood PlayStation / Xbox / PC October 12, 2021
Chasing Static PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch September 2021
Dying Light 2  PlayStation / Xbox / PC December 7, 2021
Evil Dead: The Game PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch 2021
GhostWire: Tokyo PlayStation 5 / PC 2021
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes PlayStation / Xbox / PC October 22, 2021
Lunacy: Saint Rhodes PC 2021
Martha is Dead PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2021
Once Upon A Time In Roswell PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch 2021
Quantum Error PlayStation TBA
Scorn PC / Xbox 2021
Sons of the Forest PC TBA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Xbox, PC April 28, 2022
The Medium PlayStation 5 September 3, 2021
The Outlast Trials PC TBA

Toreador vampires in the Bloodhunt multiplayer Battle Royale
Sharkmob AB / YouTube: Bloodhunt
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt spins the Battle Royale genre on its head with the inclusion of vampires.

New Multiplayer game releases

Game Platform Release Date
Aliens: Fireteam Elite PlayStation / Xbox / PC August 24, 2021
Evil West PlayStation / Xbox / PC TBA
Lemnis Gate PlayStation / Xbox / PC September 28, 2021
Lost Ark PC  2022
PUBG New State Android / iOS TBA
Redfall PC / Xbox 2022
Skull & Bones PlayStation / Xbox / PC TBA
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2022 
The Anacrusis PC / Xbox Fall 2021
Tom Clancy’s XDefiant PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Stadia TBA
WarioWare: Get It Together! Nintendo Switch September 10, 2021
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt PC Now in Early Access

Away Survival Series game trailer with an Eagle and Sugar Glider
Breaking Walls
AWAY: The Survival Series puts you into your very own Nature Documentary to play as a Sugar Glider as you attempt to survive the world.

New Survival games

Game Platform Release Date
Abandoned PlayStation 5 TBA
ARK 2 Xbox TBA
AWAY: The Survival Series PlayStation / Xbox / PC September 28, 2021
Dead Matter PC 2022 
Dead Island 2 PlayStation / Xbox / PC TBA
Endling PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch 2021
Icarus PC November 20, 2021
System Shock Redux PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Mac / Linux  TBA
The Callisto Protocol PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2022
The Eternal Cylinder PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2021
The Riftbreaker PlayStation / Xbox / PC Fall 2021
Voidtrain Xbox / PC Now in Early Access

Call of Duty Vanguard Stalingrad
Activision / YouTube: Call of Duty
Call of Duty Vanguard is just around the corner, continuing on the iconic franchise into 2021 and beyond.

New FPS games

Game Platform Release Date
Battlefield 2042 PlayStation / Xbox / PC October 22, 2021
Bright Memory: Infinite Xbox / PC 2021
Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation / Xbox / PC November 5, 2021
CrossfireX Xbox 2021 
Deathloop PlayStation / PC September 14, 2021
Dread Templar PC August 14, 2021
Halo Infinite Xbox / PC December 8, 2021
Far Cry 6 PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Stadia  October 7, 2021
Rainbow Six Quarantine PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Stadia January, 2022
Shadow Warrior 3 PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2021
Splitgate PlayStation / Xbox / PC Now in Beta
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PC Now in Early Access

Two Point Campus
YouTube: Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus builds on the success of Two Point Hospital for an even wackier building sim experience.

New Indie games releases

Game Platform Release Date
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PC / Nintendo Switch TBA
Dark Moon PC TBA
Dead Static Drive PC / Xbox TBA
Death Trash PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch Now in Early Access 
Neon White PC / Nintendo Switch Winter 2021
Nobody Saves The World PC / Xbox 2022
OlliOlli World PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch Winter 2021
Slime Rancher 2 PC / Xbox  2022
Smalland PlayStation / Xbox / PC TBA
Somerville PC / Xbox 2022
The Invincible PlayStation / Xbox / PC 2022
Two Point Campus PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch 2022
Undying PC Fall 2021 
Wizard with a Gun PC / Nintendo Switch  2022

So, there you have it – every new and upcoming game release in 2021, 2022, and beyond that’s currently on our radar. Make sure to check back often, as we’ll continually update you with more games as they get announced.

For more guides on the best games to download and play, check out our other top lists:

