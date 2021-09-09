New games coming out in 2021: Biggest releases to play

Gamers are always on the lookout for that new, upcoming game release to sink their teeth into. From Horror and multiplayer games to FPS, RPGs, and Survival-based titles, there are tonnes to get excited about in 2021 and beyond on all platforms, from PC to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile.
While 2021 has seen a slew of new games releases getting delayed for a myriad of different reasons from Kena: Bridge of Spirits, through to Amazon Games’ New World, there’s still plenty to look forward to.
Below, we’ve compiled all of the best new and upcoming games in 2021, 2022, and into the foreseeable future that you should keep a watchful eye on.
As new announcements are made, we’ll continually update with new game reveals and release dates.
Contents
New RPG game releases
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|Astria Ascending
|PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch
|2021
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|PC / Mac / Stadia
|Now in Steam Early Access
|Black Myth Wukong
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|TBA
|Darksiders III
|Nintendo Switch
|September 30, 2021
|Diablo 2: Resurrected
|PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch
|September 23, 2021
|Dragon Age 4
|PC / Xbox
|TBA
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Nintendo Switch
|September 24, 2021
|Elden Ring
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|January 21, 2022
|Fable 4
|Xbox / PC
|2022/2023
|FFXIV: Endwalker
|PlayStation / PC
|November 23, 2021
|Gamedec
|PC / Nintendo Switch
|September 16, 2021
|Gotham Knights
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2022
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2022
|Horizon Forbidden West
|PlayStation
|Q1 2022
|Kitaria Fables
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|September 2, 2021
|New World
|PC
|September 28, 2021
|Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: The Prince’s Edition
|Nintendo Switch
|September 17, 2021
|Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous
|PlayStation / Xbox /Mac / PC
|September 2, 2021
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo Switch
|January 28, 2022
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Nintendo Switch
|November 19, 2021
|Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
|PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch
|2021
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Nintendo Switch
|November 12, 2021
|Tales of Arise
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|September 9, 2021
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|PC / PlayStation / Xbox / Nintendo Switch
|TBA
|The Outer Worlds 2
|Xbox / PC
|TBA
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|November 11, 2021
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|TBA
New Horror games
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|Back 4 Blood
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|October 12, 2021
|Chasing Static
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch
|September 2021
|Dying Light 2
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|December 7, 2021
|Evil Dead: The Game
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch
|2021
|GhostWire: Tokyo
|PlayStation 5 / PC
|2021
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|October 22, 2021
|Lunacy: Saint Rhodes
|PC
|2021
|Martha is Dead
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2021
|Once Upon A Time In Roswell
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch
|2021
|Quantum Error
|PlayStation
|TBA
|Scorn
|PC / Xbox
|2021
|Sons of the Forest
|PC
|TBA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
|Xbox, PC
|April 28, 2022
|The Medium
|PlayStation 5
|September 3, 2021
|The Outlast Trials
|PC
|TBA
New Multiplayer game releases
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|August 24, 2021
|Evil West
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|TBA
|Lemnis Gate
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|September 28, 2021
|Lost Ark
|PC
|2022
|PUBG New State
|Android / iOS
|TBA
|Redfall
|PC / Xbox
|2022
|Skull & Bones
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|TBA
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2022
|The Anacrusis
|PC / Xbox
|Fall 2021
|Tom Clancy’s XDefiant
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Stadia
|TBA
|WarioWare: Get It Together!
|Nintendo Switch
|September 10, 2021
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|PC
|Now in Early Access
New Survival games
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|Abandoned
|PlayStation 5
|TBA
|ARK 2
|Xbox
|TBA
|AWAY: The Survival Series
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|September 28, 2021
|Dead Matter
|PC
|2022
|Dead Island 2
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|TBA
|Endling
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch
|2021
|Icarus
|PC
|November 20, 2021
|System Shock Redux
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Mac / Linux
|TBA
|The Callisto Protocol
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2022
|The Eternal Cylinder
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2021
|The Riftbreaker
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|Fall 2021
|Voidtrain
|Xbox / PC
|Now in Early Access
New FPS games
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|Battlefield 2042
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|October 22, 2021
|Bright Memory: Infinite
|Xbox / PC
|2021
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|November 5, 2021
|CrossfireX
|Xbox
|2021
|Deathloop
|PlayStation / PC
|September 14, 2021
|Dread Templar
|PC
|August 14, 2021
|Halo Infinite
|Xbox / PC
|December 8, 2021
|Far Cry 6
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Stadia
|October 7, 2021
|Rainbow Six Quarantine
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Stadia
|January, 2022
|Shadow Warrior 3
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2021
|Splitgate
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|Now in Beta
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|PC
|Now in Early Access
New Indie games releases
|Game
|Platform
|Release Date
|Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
|PC / Nintendo Switch
|TBA
|Dark Moon
|PC
|TBA
|Dead Static Drive
|PC / Xbox
|TBA
|Death Trash
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch
|Now in Early Access
|Neon White
|PC / Nintendo Switch
|Winter 2021
|Nobody Saves The World
|PC / Xbox
|2022
|OlliOlli World
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch
|Winter 2021
|Slime Rancher 2
|PC / Xbox
|2022
|Smalland
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|TBA
|Somerville
|PC / Xbox
|2022
|The Invincible
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC
|2022
|Two Point Campus
|PlayStation / Xbox / PC / Nintendo Switch
|2022
|Undying
|PC
|Fall 2021
|Wizard with a Gun
|PC / Nintendo Switch
|2022
So, there you have it – every new and upcoming game release in 2021, 2022, and beyond that’s currently on our radar. Make sure to check back often, as we’ll continually update you with more games as they get announced.
