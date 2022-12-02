New Apple Arcade games (December 2022): Dead Cells, JellyCar Worlds & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Apple Arcade is an ever-evolving gaming service filled with over 200 exclusive, original, and fan-favorite titles, with the list only expanding every month. Here are the announced games coming to Apple Arcade in December 2022.

Apple Arcade provides an easy way for both casual and hardcore gamers to enjoy exclusive titles from the comfort of their mobile phone. It’s filled with hundreds of games with new titles being added every month.

November 2022 saw the addition of games like Football Manager 2023 Touch and Battleheart Legacy+. December has an equal amount of popular titles arriving on your mobile soon. Here’s everything you can look forwards to in the coming month.

Article continues after ad

Motion Twin Dead Cells is the thrilling Roguelike coming to Apple Arcade.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is essentially Apple’s version of Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus but for the iPhone App Store. It grants you free original and exclusive titles and eliminates all ads and paywalls when enjoying a favorite title.

The service has plenty of timeless classics along with new fan favorites to enjoy. There are also multiple new titles being added every month so players never need to worry about running out of games to play.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All confirmed games coming to Apple Arcade in December

Some fan favorites, as well as a few classic titles are coming to the service in December. We’ve compiled all the announced games coming to the service and when we can expect them so you know what to get excited for.

Article continues after ad

Dead Cells+ – December 2

JellyCar Worlds – December 9

My Little Pony: Mane Merge – December 16

When more games are announced we will be adding them to this list so be sure to check back soon for more releases.

Those are all the new games coming in December. If you’re interested in the titles that came before, take a look at the Apple Arcade releases for October and November.