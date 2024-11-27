Neverness to Everness is a gacha game that Dandadan fans need to play

Neverness to Everness is an upcoming free-to-play gacha game that should be on every Dandadan fan’s radar.

Dandadan has been one of the best anime of the year, with fans from around the world tuning in weekly to watch the latest episode of the scintillating supernatural shonen. Its stylish animation, over-the-top action scenes, and cool characters continue to drive fans wild.

This was especially true for Episode 7, which left fans satisfied yet a little heartbroken — ok, a little might be an understatement.

While it’s certainly not uncommon for popular anime to receive their own video game adaptations, it’s still early days for Dandadan. Fortunately, there’s a new gacha game on the block that looks like it will be a perfect fit for fans.

A gacha game oozing with supernatural style

Part of what makes Dandadan so special is the sheer amount of style it oozes – in fact, the anime is constantly releasing visual eye candy for its ever-hungry viewers to gobble up.

Whether it’s watching Okarun and Momo racing through Shono City as they pursue Turbo Granny, or the beautiful yet heartbreaking flashbacks of Acrobatic Silky’s tragic backstory, our screens are always filled with magical moments.

Hotta Studio Neverness to Everness has some creepy, otherworldly environments.

While Neverness to Everness has yet to be released, the early gameplay looks sleek and stylish – emulating the vibrancy and fluidity seen in the Dandadan anime. Even the urban environments channel the dingy yokai-infested settings Oakarun and Momo often find themselves in.

During the trailer, we see a white-haired girl running down an ordinary street. Everything looks normal until she heads down a nearby alleyway – it’s here when things take a dark turn. As she ventures further into the ally’s depths, the lively city ambiance is replaced with a sinister soundtrack, friendly NPCs disappear from view, and a thick blood-red ooze begins to creep along the walls and ground.

Hotta Studio NTE enemies would be right at home in a Dandadan episode.

To make matters worse, nearby objects begin to float and the girl’s escape is sealed off with a wall of vending machines, forcing her to fight the demonic enemies with her supernatural powers. This arena-style combat, where the player needs to kill the yokai trapping them will be familiar territory for fans of Dandadan – a feature that was famously shown in episode two – That’s a Space Alien, Ain’t It?!

During this episode, Okarun and Momo find that the environment outside their house is different and a wall has been conjured underneath the torii gate – preventing them from leaving. NTE appears to share this mechanic, forcing players to face their foes head-on before they can venture onto the next challenge.

Vibrant city spliced with otherworldly creatures

Hotta Studio This city may look vibrant, but sinister enemies lurk in the shadows.

Just like Dandadan’s Kamigoe City, Neverness to Everness appears to be filled with ordinary humans going about their daily lives while otherworldly entities hide in the shadows. This is particularly refreshing, given that other popular gachas like Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves often opt for traditional fantasy settings.

Excitingly, Hotta Studio Producer, Kee Zhang, notes that NTE includes dynamic NPCs that have “destinations and genuine actions.” Whether this means they’ll be able to see and react to the yokai that lurk within this world remains to be seen, but we’ll likely be the thankless monster hunters tasked with saving the city from the beings that remain hidden from view.

This is just as well, as these creepy creatures aren’t exactly pretty to look at. There are vending machines with arms, walking trashcans, and hosts of shadowy creatures that lurk in empty classrooms and alleyways. So, we expect to see our fair share of oddities, maybe we’ll see a Turbo Granny or two?

Stylish combat with a supernatural twist

Hotta Studio NTE puts a big focus on its whacky combat.

Neverness to Everness’ character-based combat will be familiar to Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, and Zenless Zone Zero fans. After all, it utilizes the same four-party character system, enabling players to switch between units and synergize attacks for deadly combos.

However, judging from the characters we’ve seen, the game’s roster largely appears to utilize supernatural abilities. One of the standouts is Sakiri, a pint-sized girl who uses a ghost as a hammer – slamming the spectral spirit into her foes for massive damage.

Meanwhile, Nanally is an esper who empowers her deadly punches with energy, pummeling her enemies into submission. Did we mention she also has a demonic cat that is used in both her ultimate and even follows her around? We’ve always wanted our very own Turbo Granny lucky cat, so this should tick that box nicely.

The only thing that’s missing from Neverness to Everness is a catchy theme song – we’re looking at you Otonoke. Dandadan, dandadan, dandadan, dandadan, dandadan…