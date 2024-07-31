Will Neverness to Everness be cross-platform? Crossplay for PC, PS5 & mobile

Neverness to Everness is a new open-world game that aims to rival Genshin Impact, but will the upcoming gacha game have crossplay and cross-progression?

Neverness to Everness is an upcoming title from the developers behind the popular gacha game, Tower of Fantasy. With NTE pre-registrations now live, many players will be wondering whether it will have crossplay and cross-progression between PC, mobile, and PS5.

After all, being able to play with friends and carry your progress between devices is always beneficial. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about cross-platform play and cross-progression in Neverness to Everness.

Will Neverness to Everness have cross-progression and crossplay?

Hotta Studio NTE is one of the most highly anticipated gacha releases.

Hotta Studio has yet to announce whether Neverness to Everness will support cross-progression or have crossplay functionality at launch.

It’s important to note that the dev’s last launch, Tower of Fantasy, featured full crossplay and cross-progression between PC, iOS, and Android devices. This enabled players to share characters, story progress, resources, and purchases across all platforms.

However, unlike other gacha games, Tower of Fantasy only enabled players to team up with friends who share the same server. It remains uncertain whether crossplay and cross-progression will be present within NTE, but judging from the dev’s previous release, it’s safe to assume both will be present.

After all, this is incredibly useful when you wish to team up with your friends or random players across all platforms. As always, we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more information.

Neverness to Everness is currently scheduled to release on PC, mobile, PS5, and other unannounced platforms. You can read about the game’s characters and gameplay via our handy hub here.