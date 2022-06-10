Neon White: Release date, gameplay trailer, platforms & more

Neon White is an upcoming speedrunning FPS game that requires lightning-fast reaction times and a quick trigger finger. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title – including details on the release date, trailer, and platforms.

Neon White is a super stylish speedrunning game that is home to various movement-enhancing skills and deadly weapons. As an assassin plucked from the fiery depths of Hell, players must exterminate the demons that inhabit each level.

However, if you wish to beat other slayers and gain a permanent position in Heaven, then you’ll need to unleash your inner speed demon. Whether it’s using the game’s Soul Cards to shave off a few precious seconds or finding a neat skip, there are plenty of ways to achieve those record-breaking times.

So, if you’re interested in Neon White, be sure to check out our handy hub to find out everything you need to know.

Neon White release date

Neon White will release on June 16, 2022. This means players looking to delve into the high-octane world of Neon White won’t need to wait much longer.

The news was announced at this year’s Summer Game Fest – an online event that revealed a number of upcoming title releases.

Neon White platforms

Neon White will launch on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. Whether the title will eventually come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X remains to be seen. For now, though, these are the only two supported platforms.

Those aiming to play Neon on White on PC can get a 10% discount via the Steam Store, where the title can be purchased for $22.49/£17.99.

Neon White gameplay trailer

The Neon White trailer showcased how players will utilize the game’s Soul Cards – powerful abilities that can be activated to slay demons or move around the environment. Players will need to learn to utilize each card effectively, especially when chasing those record-breaking times.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Neon White. Be sure to check out our other game release hubs below for the latest updates.

