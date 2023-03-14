Neil Druckmann reveals Naughty Dog is already in development on its next major project

The Last of Us game creator Neil Druckmann has hinted at what developer Naughty Dog is working on next, with the director revealing that the team is already underway on its next big project.

In the gaming world, developer Naughty Dog has built a reputation for creating some of the most beloved gaming franchises of all time. Between the Crash Bandicoot series, The Last of Us, and more, gamers are always waiting eagerly to see what the company is working on next.

And while the next project is still very much a mystery, The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann has hinted that Naughty Dog has already begun planning their next game and that the decision has been set in stone.

During HBO’s The Last of Us Spoilercast stream with Kinda Funny, Druckmann was asked if the next Naughty Dog game will be The Last of Us Part 3.

“I am very lucky that I don’t have to think like that, I joined a studio that was already so successful that we could be primadonna and just do whatever we want”, began Druckmann.

“I know not everyone has the privilege but it’s not something I take lightly though at the end of every project we purposefully explore several different projects. Some of them might be a sequel and a bunch of new ideas.”

Neil Druckmann hints at what the next Naughty Dog game will be

The game developer then spoke about fans wanting a new The Last of Us game while also revealing that Naughty Dog has already begun working on their next big title.

“I know the fans really want The Last of Us Part 3. I hear about it all the time and all I can say is that we’re already into our next project so the decision has already been made, I can’t say what it is but that’s the process we went through. That there was a lot of consideration about different things and we picked the thing we are most excited for.”

Druckmann’s words leave a lot of open doors as to what this next game could be. While he doesn’t completely shut down the idea of the next Naughty Dog game being a third The Last of Us title, he does also hint that it could be a brand new IP and something completely fresh.

Time will tell what this new game. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on when Naughty Dog do officially reveal their next project.

For all the latest gaming news and content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.