NBA 2K24 Season 6 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Chris Studley
Season 6 image NBA 2K242K

Here’s all the rewards that can be earned in Season 6 of NBA 2K24, plus Agendas that will be active all season.

On April 5, 2K unveiled the Season 6 reward path for NBA 2K24 MyCareer and MyTeam.

This season will have a keen focus on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as a 99 OVR card of him will be the primary reward in MyTeam. Plus, MyCareer players will be able to earn new customization items, including a mechanized suit.

So, here’s a look at everything obtainable in Season 6.

Season 6 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 6 MyTeam and MyCareer path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

LEVELMYTEAM REWARDMYCAREER REWARDPREMIUM REWARD
198 OVR Free Agent Chet HolmgrenSeason 6 TeeSeason 6 Durag
230 Minute Double XP Coin30 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
3Season 6 Ball & Uniforms PackOrange and Light Blue Ball Trail30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
42 Ascension PicksShooting Star Shot MeterPink Diamond Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka Dynamic Duo
5’23-24 NBA Diamond + Unsellable PackRing Player Indicator2,500 VC
6Emerald Prize BallDemon Eyes Perfect Release AnimationColorful Sleeveless Tie
760 Minute Double XP CoinBasketball Banners60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4)
82 MyTeam TokensBoosted Accessory2,500 VC
93 Ascension PicksHigh Risk Tier-C Badge15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
1094 OVR Patrick MillsEye Black Face PainDiamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)
11Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
12Sapphire Prize BallBucks and Bulls Banners60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
1360 Minute Double XP CoinSeason 6 Emotes #110 Ascension Picks
144 Ascension PicksWave Player Indicator2,500 VC
15’24 NBA: Series 2 Pink Diamond Unsellable Equal Chance PackShai Gilgeous-Alexander BasketballAnimated Earth Socks
163 MyTeam TokensBoosted AccessoryHall of Fame Badge Option Pack
17Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Thunder and Timberwolves Banners2,500 VC
18Ruby Prize BallHigh Risk Tier-B Badge30x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
195 Ascension Picks60 Minute Double XP CoinGalaxy Opal Xavier McDaniel and David Thompson Dynamic Duo
2096 OVR Jordan PooleWearable Mascot Costume2,500 VC
21Shoe Variety PackSilver Floor Setter60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
22Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Season 6 Emote Pack #260 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x6)
236 Ascension PicksBoosted Accessory2,500 VC
245 MyTeam Tokens60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)30x Gatorade Boosts (5 Boosts)
25Pink Diamond Ty LueBlonde Frohawk Hairstyle10,000 MT Points
2660 Minute Double XP CoinJaylen Brown and Trail Blazers Banners2,500 VC
27Amethyst Prize Ball60 Minute Double XP Coin2x 60 Minute Double XP Coins
28Diamond Shoe Variety PackSeason 6 REC Headband10 Ascension Picks
297 Ascension PicksHigh Risk A-Tier Badge2,500 VC
3098 OVR Robert ParishGo-Kart30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
31120 Minute Double XP CoinSeason 6 Emotes #398 Galaxy Opal Ray Allen
328 Ascension PicksWizards and Warriors Banners5,000 VC
33Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6)
34Diamond Prize Ball60 Minute Double XP Coin15,000 MT
35Hall of Fame Badge Option PackSeason 6 Racing Suit5,000 VC
3610 Ascension PicksSkateboard HelmetBatting Helmet
37Unsellable Wheel Spin120 Minute Double XP CoinUnsellable Player Option Pack
38Hall of Fame Badge Option PackHigh Risk S-Tier Badge10,000 VC
3925,000 MTMech Space SuitRide-in GIANT Mech Suit
4099 OVR Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderGold Floor SetterPro Pass 99 OVR Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Those who purchase the Pro Pass will be able to receive additional rewards aside from the ones obtainable in Season 6. It includes additional MT Points and VC, plus a 98 OVR Paolo Banchero.

Season 6 99 OVR Shai2K

How to make progress in Season 6

The path works about the same as in Seasons 1-5. Rather than two distinct reward paths — one for MyCareer and one for MyTeam — in NBA 2K, players can now play one mode and make progress towards rewards for both game modes.

Players can make progress in the reward path by obtaining XP. XP in MyTeam can be obtained by playing games and completing Dynamic Goals.

In MyCareer, owners of the game can acquire XP by playing in The City or The Neighborhood for old-gen players. Those who get good grades, win games, and perform well will earn more.

Additionally, anyone who wants to lessen the grind can buy Level Skips to progress faster.

Season 6 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 6 Agendas and accompanying rewards in MyTeam.

  • Win 300 Clutch Time Online games (reward is 99 OVR Dark Matter Glen Rice)
  • Win 400 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is 99 OVR Dark Matter Glen Rice)
  • Open 25 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 125 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 175 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 300 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 350 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 400 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

Season 6 will end on May 17.

