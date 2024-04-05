NBA 2K24 Season 6 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Here’s all the rewards that can be earned in Season 6 of NBA 2K24, plus Agendas that will be active all season.

On April 5, 2K unveiled the Season 6 reward path for NBA 2K24 MyCareer and MyTeam.

This season will have a keen focus on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as a 99 OVR card of him will be the primary reward in MyTeam. Plus, MyCareer players will be able to earn new customization items, including a mechanized suit.

So, here’s a look at everything obtainable in Season 6.

Season 6 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 6 MyTeam and MyCareer path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

Article continues after ad

LEVEL MYTEAM REWARD MYCAREER REWARD PREMIUM REWARD 1 98 OVR Free Agent Chet Holmgren Season 6 Tee Season 6 Durag 2 30 Minute Double XP Coin 30 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 3 Season 6 Ball & Uniforms Pack Orange and Light Blue Ball Trail 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 4 2 Ascension Picks Shooting Star Shot Meter Pink Diamond Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka Dynamic Duo 5 ’23-24 NBA Diamond + Unsellable Pack Ring Player Indicator 2,500 VC 6 Emerald Prize Ball Demon Eyes Perfect Release Animation Colorful Sleeveless Tie 7 60 Minute Double XP Coin Basketball Banners 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4) 8 2 MyTeam Tokens Boosted Accessory 2,500 VC 9 3 Ascension Picks High Risk Tier-C Badge 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 10 94 OVR Patrick Mills Eye Black Face Pain Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10) 11 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 12 Sapphire Prize Ball Bucks and Bulls Banners 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 13 60 Minute Double XP Coin Season 6 Emotes #1 10 Ascension Picks 14 4 Ascension Picks Wave Player Indicator 2,500 VC 15 ’24 NBA: Series 2 Pink Diamond Unsellable Equal Chance Pack Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Basketball Animated Earth Socks 16 3 MyTeam Tokens Boosted Accessory Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 17 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Thunder and Timberwolves Banners 2,500 VC 18 Ruby Prize Ball High Risk Tier-B Badge 30x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 19 5 Ascension Picks 60 Minute Double XP Coin Galaxy Opal Xavier McDaniel and David Thompson Dynamic Duo 20 96 OVR Jordan Poole Wearable Mascot Costume 2,500 VC 21 Shoe Variety Pack Silver Floor Setter 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 22 Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Season 6 Emote Pack #2 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x6) 23 6 Ascension Picks Boosted Accessory 2,500 VC 24 5 MyTeam Tokens 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 30x Gatorade Boosts (5 Boosts) 25 Pink Diamond Ty Lue Blonde Frohawk Hairstyle 10,000 MT Points 26 60 Minute Double XP Coin Jaylen Brown and Trail Blazers Banners 2,500 VC 27 Amethyst Prize Ball 60 Minute Double XP Coin 2x 60 Minute Double XP Coins 28 Diamond Shoe Variety Pack Season 6 REC Headband 10 Ascension Picks 29 7 Ascension Picks High Risk A-Tier Badge 2,500 VC 30 98 OVR Robert Parish Go-Kart 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 31 120 Minute Double XP Coin Season 6 Emotes #3 98 Galaxy Opal Ray Allen 32 8 Ascension Picks Wizards and Warriors Banners 5,000 VC 33 Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10) 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts) 30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6) 34 Diamond Prize Ball 60 Minute Double XP Coin 15,000 MT 35 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack Season 6 Racing Suit 5,000 VC 36 10 Ascension Picks Skateboard Helmet Batting Helmet 37 Unsellable Wheel Spin 120 Minute Double XP Coin Unsellable Player Option Pack 38 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack High Risk S-Tier Badge 10,000 VC 39 25,000 MT Mech Space Suit Ride-in GIANT Mech Suit 40 99 OVR Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gold Floor Setter Pro Pass 99 OVR Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Those who purchase the Pro Pass will be able to receive additional rewards aside from the ones obtainable in Season 6. It includes additional MT Points and VC, plus a 98 OVR Paolo Banchero.

2K

How to make progress in Season 6

The path works about the same as in Seasons 1-5. Rather than two distinct reward paths — one for MyCareer and one for MyTeam — in NBA 2K, players can now play one mode and make progress towards rewards for both game modes.

Article continues after ad

Players can make progress in the reward path by obtaining XP. XP in MyTeam can be obtained by playing games and completing Dynamic Goals.

In MyCareer, owners of the game can acquire XP by playing in The City or The Neighborhood for old-gen players. Those who get good grades, win games, and perform well will earn more.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, anyone who wants to lessen the grind can buy Level Skips to progress faster.

Season 6 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 6 Agendas and accompanying rewards in MyTeam.

Win 300 Clutch Time Online games (reward is 99 OVR Dark Matter Glen Rice)

(reward is 99 OVR Dark Matter Glen Rice) Win 400 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is 99 OVR Dark Matter Glen Rice)

(reward is 99 OVR Dark Matter Glen Rice) Open 25 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 125 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 175 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 300 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 350 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 400 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

Season 6 will end on May 17.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Best NBA 2K24 shooting guards | Best NBA 2K24 point guards | Best NBA 2K24 small forwards | Best NBA 2K24 power forwards | Best NBA 2K24 Centers | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments

Article continues after ad