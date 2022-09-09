Crazy NBA 2K23 glitch is making players look like Elden Ring bosses

NBA 2K23 launched on September 9, and PC players are already experiencing bugs that make the Park feel more like Elden Ring than 2K.

From software’s latest Souls-like game Elden Ring features plenty of unique bosses and enemies, ranging from creatures with worms for a face to rolling iron maidens with saws for hands.

At first glance, Elden Ring and NBA 2K 23 couldn’t be more different, but a bug in the Park looks straight out of Limgrave. MyPark is a game mode where you play against other people using your MyPlayer.

MyPlayer offers a complete disposal of customization options for your 2K character. You can opt to make the player look just like you in real life or go on the opposite side of the spectrum and make them look more like aliens than humans.

2K games have a long and hilarious history of bugs on PC, and the latest instance transforms a player’s MyPlayer into Michael Jordan’s infamous stretch scene from Space Jam.

2K Games NBA 2K23 added Park courts on a boat.

NBA 2K 23 players blast absurd Park glitch

Straight out of Elden Ring, a screenshot of NBA 2K23 shows a player in a full bird costume and a player with long outstretched legs.

Players in the comments took turns taking shots at NBA 2K23’s PC version.

One player responded, “Good to know pc still a clown fiesta lol.”

A second user added, “I was hoping to play 2K for some time on PC without cheaters, and they have it right away.”

NBA 2K23 version on PC and Epic Games is not next-gen. The game is comparable to the PS4 and Xbox One editions and does not have the same features as next-gen versions. Players were upset by the announcement.

A disgruntled PC player chimed in, saying, “I bought a next-gen console last night just for 2k. I didnt want to play on pc just because of the hackers and no next-gen gaming.”

Unfortunately, it appears NBA 2K23 on PC still has a long way to go before competing with other versions.