NBA 2K22 announces new gameplay features, MyCareer, neighborhood, more

2K Games has announced a wide array of new features coming to NBA 2K22 in their first Courtside Report, and fans of the series are getting amped over a certain few additions.

The annual release of NBA 2K is one that gamers worldwide look forward to, as it’s been highly regarded as the premier NBA sports game for quite some time now. This is largely due to the features 2K implements each year.

Now, with 2K22 just around the corner and set for a September 10 release, 2K has gone ahead and posted their first Courtside Report with some details coming to this year’s title.

We’re going to run over all the highlights from this report, and fans are particularly excited about a few notable features.

2K Games announces new offensive and defensive features

Within the first Courtside Report, 2K Games outlines some notable features coming to this year’s game, and among these include some changes to the overall gameplay and mechanics players will use while playing.

2K Games has outlined the changes coming to both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

OFFENSE – Breaking down defenders off the dribble with new signature moves and combos, precision jump shooting, dunking in traffic, and pulling off alley-oops have all become more skill-based. Basketball IQ and stick skills play an even bigger role in separating top offensive players.

– Breaking down defenders off the dribble with new signature moves and combos, precision jump shooting, dunking in traffic, and pulling off alley-oops have all become more skill-based. Basketball IQ and stick skills play an even bigger role in separating top offensive players. DEFENSE – A completely revamped shot contest and blocking system highlight an arsenal of new defensive tools at your disposal. Playing suffocating defense on the perimeter and in the paint has never felt more rewarding, giving elite defenders the ability to truly change the outcome of the game.

While we don’t have any videos to see these new mechanics, we can look ahead to Mike Yang and Ronnie2K who will potentially showcase these features in the coming weeks.

New neighborhood and city

The announcement that is likely a fan favorite is that they”ll be adding a brand new neighborhood and city with the release of 2K22. This means, within The Park players will be able to duke it out with one another in a brand new location as compared to 2K21.

Here’s what the developers had to say regarding these new additions.

New City – The biggest online basketball community is getting a makeover. Step into an all-new City teeming with life, activity, and interactivity;

– The biggest online basketball community is getting a makeover. Step into an all-new City teeming with life, activity, and interactivity; New Neighborhood – On PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, players will compete in an all-new Neighborhood built on the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship.

NBA 2K22: MyCareer changes

Last but not least, some new changes are coming to MyCareer mode, the premier game mode within NBA 2K. We can expect the new city to tie into MyCareer and they’ve noted “The all-new City* and MyCAREER become one in a ground-breaking narrative experience on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.”

So, once again, it appears they are gearing up to add a brand new interactive story for players to dive into when it releases.

We can expect full gameplay reveal of 2K22 in the coming weeks, but for now, the first Courtside Report is promising some exciting changes coming this year!