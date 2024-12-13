Naughty Dog unveils next game – Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet announced

Naughty Dog has finally unveiled their next big project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, at the 2024 Game Awards.

As the minds behind The Last of Us, Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and more, gamers are always eager to know what new project developer Naughty Dog is working on next.

While they have largely been radio silent regarding their next title, Neil Druckmann confirmed in 2023 that the company had already started developing a new game and that it likely isn’t what fans expected.

Thankfully, the 2024 Game Awards finally gave gamers a taste of what is coming next from the devs; their new game was unveiled during the final moments of the ceremony.

Unlike previous franchises, this new adventure will take players to the stars, a new Space Opera akin to Mass Effect.

Intergalactic: The heretic Prophet first look revealed

The footage shown was all in-engine material and sported some familiar faces. Kumail Nanjiani from Marvel’s Eternals will appear in the new game. Tati Gabrielle will take on the game’s leading role, a young woman named Jordan A. Mun.

Jordan is described as “a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.”

She will “have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

No stranger to Naughty Dog franchises, Gabrielle appeared in Tom Holland’s Uncharted movie, wherein she played the film’s villain, Jo Braddock. Prolific voice actor Troy Baker, who has worked with Naughty Dog multiple times, is also confirmed to be playing a role in this new title.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be a brand new franchise and is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

This article is currently being updated with further information. While you wait, brush up on all of the 2024 Game Award winners so far, along with our recap of every big announcement.