Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022: Date, schedule, how to watch & prize pool

Naraka Bladepoint’s World Championship 2022 will soon see countries from around the world compete for a huge cash prize, so here’s all we know about the upcoming event.

The Naraka Baldepoint World Championship is just around the corner, giving viewers the chance to witness the game’s pros fight it out in deadly melee-focused clashes.

This year’s tournament will see players return to Singapore, where they will try to prove that their three-player squad is the world’s best Naraka team. Aside from offering a huge cash prize pool to the victor, viewers will also get a glimpse into the game’s upcoming content.

So, if you wish to know more about the Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022 date and schedule

The NBWC will kick off with the group stages running from December 2 to December 7, followed by the grand finals, taking place between December 15 and 18. It’s here where Naraka’s most elite teams will clash in deadly duels as they fight it out for the top prize.

Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022 teams

24 Entertainment Expect plenty of deadly clashes at the Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022.

Nations from across the globe will be represented during the tournament with 12 teams from the China mainland Pro League, and 12 from the SEA/AS/VN/NA/EU server, who will all be battling out for supremacy.

During the Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022, points will be given to its most heroic players. Each kill will earn teams points, which are then multiplied at the end of a match, based on their placement.

Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022 prize pool

24 Entertainment is putting forward an impressive prize for the team that wins this year’s Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022. The tournament’s world champions will leave Singapore with a whopping $1.5 million in winnings.

How to watch Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022

Those who can’t attend the event in Singapore can view the Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022 via the official Twitch and Facebook broadcast for every exciting match and announcement.

If the tournament was exciting enough, viewers will also want to tune into the broadcasts as 24 Entertainment plans to share a look into the game’s future content.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Naraka Bladepoint World Championship 2022. Make sure you check out our Naraka Bladepoint page for all the latest news and updates.