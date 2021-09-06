Naraka Bladepoint: Platforms, release dates, how to download

Naraka: Bladepoint is the latest game to join the ever-growing battle royale genre, so find out how you can get involved with all the melee action.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale game that focuses on melee combat, giving players a unique way to flex their might over their foes. Despite releasing in early August, Naraka has proven incredibly popular amongst fighting game fans. While Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Warzone may still lead the charge, Naraka is one of the most unique battle royale experiences out there.

With its extensive roster of characters, deadly arsenal of weapons, and incredibly beautiful map – 24 Entertainment’s title is one BR you’ll want to try out. Whether you’re wondering if Naraka: Bladepoint is free-to-play or just wish to know which platforms it’s currently on, then our handy guide will give you all the information you need.

Advertisement

Contents

Is Naraka: Bladepoint free-to-play?

As of writing, Naraka: Bladepoint is not free-to-play. In fact, those wishing to dive into the game will need to pay $19.99 / £17.99.

While most battle royale titles are free, 24 Entertainment has decided to charge those that want to gain entry to its 60-player brawls.

It’s currently unknown whether 24 Entertainment will be making Naraka free-to-play in the future, but for now, players will need to purchase a copy.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint coming to console?

While Naraka: Bladepoint was released on 12 Aug 2021 for PC, many console owners will be wondering when the game will release for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

While Xbox footage has yet to be revealed, IGN did showcase the game running on PS5. This is certainly good news for Sony fans.

Advertisement

The gameplay shown depicted the tutorial section of Naraka: Bladepoint, giving fans a brief glimpse at what they can expect to see when Naraka launches on the system.

How to download Naraka: Bladepoint

If you wish to download Naraka: Bladepoint, then simply head over to the Steam or Epic store and make an account. Once you’ve made an account on either platform, purchase the game and begin downloading it.

Read More: How to show FPS on Apex Legends

We’ll be updating this article once we have more details surrounding Naraka: Bladepoint’s official console release, so be sure to revisit this page for further announcements!