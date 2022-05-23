Naraka Bladepoint Mobile: Gameplay, closed beta, cross-progression, more

Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile was recently announced, so find out everything you need to know about the game’s release date, closed beta, and gameplay.

Narka: Bladepoint Mobile is currently in development, which means players will soon be able to take the game on the go. Unlike other popular battle royale titles, Naraka: Bladepoint focuses on melee-based brawls and fast movement mechanics.

The news of a mobile version was revealed at NetEase Connect, where the developers outlined details about this upcoming game. So, if you wish to know more about Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile’s release date, gameplay, and closed beta sign-ups, then look no further.

Is there a Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile release date?

No, there currently isn’t a Naraka: Bladepoint release date. The developers have yet to officially reveal the mobile release of the 60-player BR, so we’ll be sure to update this section when we have further information.

Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile gameplay

Draw your blade, Forerunners.

During the official Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile trailer, players got a glimpse at how the game would play on the small screen. Early gameplay showed how the game’s fast-paced combat and movement system had been faithfully recreated, with fights looking both as fluid and frantic as ever.

Ray Kwan, lead producer of Naraka: Bladepoint stated the following when discussing the mobile version: “The graphics quality is basically high enough to match the standard of mainstream computer models that can offer a smooth gaming experience.”

Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile closed beta

Sign-ups for the Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile closed beta have yet to go live. However, Ray Kwan, lead producer on the game did reveal that development is going well and “closed beta booking would be opened up as soon as possible.”

We’ll likely hear more details in the weeks and months to come. In the meantime, be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest updates and how you can sign up for the Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile closed beta.

Does Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile have cross-progression?

No, unfortunately, Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile will not feature cross-progression.

Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile is an independent project, which means it does not share the same server as the PC version. As a result, progress between both versions will not transfer over.

Are Naraka: Bladepoint characters coming to Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile?

While the developers have yet to reveal Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile’s roster, the lead producer did note that every hero in the PC version will also debut in the Mobile version as well.

This means Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile players will be able to learn and master the game’s entire roster of unique characters.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile. Make sure you check out our Naraka: Bladepoint page for all the latest news and information.