Myth, IitzTimmy, and QTCinderella star in ‘cringe-tastic’ Xbox music video

Josh Tyler . 37 minutes ago

New Xbox Game Pass music video features Myth, IitzTimmy, and QTCinderella.

More and more often, gaming companies are reaching out to prominent influencers to lend their brands – and often their faces – to a new product.

Recently, content creators like Valkyrae and CouRage appeared in a commercial for Fall Guys just before the game went free-to-play.

Now, a trio of streamers are doing the same for Xbox, albeit with a bit more flare and pizaz.

Myth, IitzTimmy, and QTCinderella have come together to form a K-POP group called the 3For1’s in order to produce what Xbox calls the “most cringe-tastic music video” in gaming history.

Named after the Three for One deal that offers players a three-month subscription to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass for just one dollar, the group 3For1 dances and sings about the opportunity for players to take advantage of the offer.

Among the games shown in the video that will be featured on Game Pass are Skyrim, Tunic, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Gears of War.

But the project wasn’t just about promoting the deal, as the streamers seemed to have a great time filming the corny music video.

Myth shared a behind-the-scenes mockumentary documenting the formation of 3For1 and his experience making the music video with QTCinderella and IitzTimmy.

Myth also told Dexerto that “partnering with IitzTimmy, QTCinderella and the whole Microsoft team was a blast…While I’m not yet convinced to totally switch careers towards music, it’s creative work like this that always resonates with my audience, and I hope we get do it again.”

Hopefully, fans of the three streamers won’t have to wait a year for a 3For1 reunion tour.