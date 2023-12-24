MW3 player discovers genius shortcut for Launcher camo challenges

Not all camo challenges are created equal in MW3, and some like the equipment destruction challenges for launchers can be an absolute pain to complete. Fortunately, one MW3 player came up with a solution that lets you grind out the challenge in record time.

While there are those who managed to complete all the weapon camo challenges just days after MW3’s launch, for many, getting every gun Golden to get your hands on the Interstellar camo is a massive undertaking.

There are some camo challenges that are easier than others. Weapon kills you’ll just get over time. Stuff like headshots and prone kills aren’t too bad, but then there are the really annoying ones like destroying equipment with Launchers. If the enemy isn’t throwing equipment out there, you’ve got nothing to destroy.

However, a Modern Warfare 3 player has discovered that the game isn’t too picky about which equipment you’re destroying in what is one of the most straightforward camo challenge workarounds in MW3.

MW3 player discovers Launcher camo challenge shortcut

The most difficult camo challenges to complete are always those that rely on the enemy doing something in particular to complete them. It’s sort of a waiting game of figuring out when you can do the challenge.

In the case of the Launcher camo challenge for destroying equipment, however, Reddit user TheBlueAngel discovered that there’s a deceptively simple way to get through this challenge.

By simply throwing out your own equipment and destroying it, players can grind through the Launcher camo challenge by destroying it with your Launcher of choice equipped. It really is that easy.

OP recommends using the Engineer vest to get your hands on a munitions box, one of the fastest recharging field upgrades, but this would work on any of your own equipment as long as it gets hit with a Launcher.

At the time of writing, this exploit is still possible to complete. If you’re on the grind to Interstellar and Launchers are standing in your way, knock out these camo challenges while you can.