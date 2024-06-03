MultiVersus fires shot at The Rock’s Black Adam movie in “hilarious” voice line

New voice lines in MultiVersus takes aim at The Rock’s Black Adam movie and players have found this dig “beyond hilarious.”

MultiVersus is back, Season 1 of the game launching in May 2024 after previously spending over a year in early access between 2022 and 2023.

Despite returning with more characters than ever and major quality-of-life improvements, the title has still found itself at the center of controversy due to now locking characters behind purchases, even when playing locally or in the training more.

However, one aspect of the game that has been getting praise is the new voice lines and dialogue between characters, making for some unique interactions between the likes of Batman, Tom & Jerry, Human Finn, and more.

One particular piece of dialogue that many have dubbed “hilarious” is when The Joker pokes fun at Black Adam, making a nod to the failed live-action adaptation of the character that starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

YouTuber Ben-Gun uploaded a video of all the new voice lines stated by Joker when wearing the Batman Who Laughs Legendary Skin, with this Black Adam comment garnering the most attention from the MultiVerses community. The voice line can be heard at the three-minute mark of the video.

When equipping the Batman Who Laughs Legendary Skin to The Joker, the clown prince will make a very cheeky quip, stating, “Weren’t you supposed to be ‘rearranging the hierarchy’ or something?”

The 2022 film was slammed by critics and was a massive box office flop for DC, despite many who worked on the project, including the Rock, speaking very highly of the movie.

Often when promoting the film, The Rock would refer to Black Adam as ‘rearranging the hierarchy’ across the DCEU, the post-credits scene of the film initially aiming to set up a showdown between Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

However, given Cavill’s recasting and no green light for another Black Adam movie, it appears The Rock’s involvement with DC and the character is no longer on the cards, making this little call back to his comments all the more hilarious for fans.

One YouTuber user commented, “The fact that they have the balls to reference the Rock’s “hierarchy” is beyond hilarious.”

Another added that, while the line is iconic, it was Warner Bros. who decided to “hire him.”