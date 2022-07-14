MultiVersus early access & open beta dates confirmed for Smash rival game

David Purcell . 52 minutes ago

Warner Bros is almost ready to rival Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with their upcoming fighting game MultiVersus – and they have finally announced details for its early access beta.

There has been lots of leaks and speculation surrounding the next big fighting game, which will look to offer serious competition to established games already on the market.

On its roster, we already know a number of characters that will be available to play in well-fought 2v2 matches, from Superman to Harley Quinn.

Those who are looking to get hands-on with MultiVersus don’t have to wait much longer, either.

The news broke on July 14, with the open beta set to start up on July 26.

Tony Huynh, the co-founder of Player First Games and game director of the project, said that early access will start from July 19.

He said: “If you previously participated in the closed alpha, don’t worry, you will automatically get early access.

“For us, open beta is just the beginning. In the months ahead, we plan to add new characters, new maps, new cosmetics, and more ways to play for upcoming seasons of content.”

Progress from the open beta will carry forward when the title comes out, too, Tony confirmed. This means that anything you achieve in the beta early access stages will give you a headstart when it is released.

The beta will be free for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players. The game will also be free-to-play when it eventually launches, with a release date slated for late 2022.