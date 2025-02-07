Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has no multiplayer – so play these online sword-fighting games

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has launched to glowing reviews thanks to its gorgeous open-world and tough-but-rewarding combat. Sometimes, though, you want to take the fight to other players or duel your friends.

There are tons of sword-fighting games out there, but surprisingly few are multiplayer. If you want to sword fight, RPGs like Kingdom Come: Deliverance, The Witcher, and Monster Hunter are the places to go.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any great multiplayer sword-fighting games, so here’s what to play if you wish Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 had a multiplayer mode.

Multiplayer games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Chivalry 2

Torn Banner Studios

Chivalry 2 is the obvious choice if you’re looking for first-person action similar to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Although sillier, it has as much medieval combat as you could ever want, and it’s in our list of the best PC games of all time.

Take part in huge battles wielding all manner of weapons from the Middle Ages, such as swords, bows and arrows, maces, and axes. It’s by no means a serious medieval roleplaying game, but if you want to play something similar to Kingdom Come: Deliverance with your friends, it’s hard to go wrong with Chivalry.

Mordhau

Triternion

Mordhau is similar to Chivalry, but much more hardcore. You’ll find the same first-person perspective and epic battles, but it’s less silly, and the combat is much more difficult.

Chivalry is beginner-friendly enough to jump in and have a good time, but in Mordhau, you’ll need to practice if you have any hope of survival. Instead of a stamina-based blocking system, you’ll need to perfect your parry timing and be able to read feints – if not, you’ll get destroyed.

But if you’re a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player, you’ll have been beaten up enough times to know practice makes perfect. Like KCD, Mordhau rewards patience, so if you enjoyed that aspect, it’s worth a try.

For Honor

Ubisoft

For Honor focuses on small-scale fights rather than huge, sweeping battles – it’s more like a 3D fighting game with swords. Like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, there are different directions to attack and defend, but what sets it apart is the third-person perspective and fighting game-like combos.

It’s not strictly medieval either as you can play as knights, Vikings, samurai, pirates, and ancient Egyptian Medjay. But, although a bit more simple, its combat will feel very similar to KCD and is just as satisfying to master.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

TaleWorlds Entertainment

Bannerlord is very different from all the options above. It’s mostly a single-player strategy game where you seek to conquer the land but what sets it apart from other RTS games is that you can get in the battle yourself, controlling your own hero or random soldiers.

It has a multiplayer, though, where you command your troops against other players’ armies. Its 1v1 combat is nowhere near as deep as any of the games listed above (or Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for that matter), but if you’re looking to be a commander in a medieval battle alongside other players, there’s no better place to come.

