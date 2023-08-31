MTG Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion decklist offers a balance of tricks and traps in the brand-new commander deck to bring your foes to their knees. Here’s how to use it.

Wilds of Eldraine shows Magic: The Gathering returning to its signature fairytale world, only to find it the worse for wear following the Phyrexian invasion. Venturing deeper into the dark heart of Eldraine than ever before, the Fae courts have a key role to play in MTG’s latest story. But nowhere are the courts more prominent than in the new Fae Dominion Commander deck.

Article continues after ad

We’ll show you exactly what this deck contains and let you see how it stacks up compared to Wilds of Eldraine’s other Commander option: Virtue and Valor.

Article continues after ad

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist Commander

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor

Ekaterina Burmak

Faeries might be tricky creatures by design, but Tegwyll offers some fairly straightforward buffs and value generation. A blanket +1/+1 makes as good a case as any for a Faerie Tribal deck, but the draw on death is an excellent bonus that can significantly mitigate the downsides of your Faeries leaving the field.

Article continues after ad

Your Faeries are going to be dealing unblocked damage as often as possible, and Tegwyll ensures that they not only hit harder, but also offer a replacement when a Faerie falls. With evasion and Deathtouch, Tegwyll can fly into the fray right alongside his court, contributing to a more aggressive gameplan than might initially be expected.

Article continues after ad

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Strategy

The deck’s alt commander – Alela, Cunning Conquerer, covers more reactive gameplay than Tegwyll, providing bonus creature generation when casting during your opponent’s turns. While your Faeries may be able to use flying to their advantage and score some direct hits, they’re admittedly less useful as blockers. But, Alela’s Goad ability effectively turns offense into defense, increasing the number of creatures that have to target your opponents whenever your Faeries deal damage.

Article continues after ad

Virtue and Valor comes stacked with creatures and enchantments, but its Instant options are extremely limited. Fae Dominion couldn’t be more different, with its total Creatures and Instants almost drawing level. While slowly building up your board presence, cheap destruction and bounce effects like Reality Shift, Repulse and Reckless Spite will prevent your opponents from mounting any real threat against you.

Article continues after ad

Distant Melody, Reconnaissance Mission, and Kindred Dominance all come with various boons for caring about creature type, from copies to draw power to a one-sided board wipe, playing right into the Faerie Tribal theme. Creatures like Glen Elendra Liege and Scion of Oona further reward sticking to the type, buffing your Faeries to even greater heights of power.

Article continues after ad

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist

Creatures – 29

WOTC/Evyn Fong

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor

Alela, Cunning Conqueror

Archmage of Echoes

Blightwing Bandit

Brazen Borrower // Petty Theft

Cloud of Faeries

Faerie Bladecrafter

Faerie Formation

Faerie Seer

Glen Elendra Archmage

Glen Elendra Liege

Halo Forager

Hullbreaker Horror

Hypnotic Sprite // Mesmeric Glare

Malleable Impostor

Article continues after ad

Mocking Sprite

Nettling Nuisance

Nightveil Sprite

Nymris, Oona’s Trickster

Obyra, Dreaming Duelist

Oona, Queen of the Fae

Picklock Prankster // Free the Fae

Puppeteer Clique

Quickling

Rankle, Master of Pranks

Scion of Oona

Article continues after ad

Shadow Puppeteers

Sower of Temptation

Spellscorn Coven // Take It Back

Enchantments – 2

Reconnaissance Mission

Reflections of Littjara

Instants – 17

WOTC/Zoltan Boros

Arcane Denial

Consider

Dig Through Time

Fact or Fiction

Frantic Search

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Illusionist’s Gambit

Keep Watch

Opt

Perplexing Test

Reality Shift

Reckless Spite

Repulse

Run Away Together

Snap

Spell Stutter

Theoretical Duplication

Thrilling Encore

Sorceries – 4

WOTC/Campbell White

Distant Melody

Kindred Dominance

Nightmare Unmaking

Tegwyll’s Scouring

Artifacts – 9

Arcane Signet

Dimir Signet

Fellwar Stone

Article continues after ad

Midnight Clock

Mind Stone

Misleading Signpost

Sol Ring

Article continues after ad

Talisman of Dominance

Wayfarer’s Bauble

Lands – 39

WOTC/Stephan Martiniere

Bojuka Bog

Choked Estuary

Command Tower

Darkwater Catacombs

Dimir Aqueduct

Exotic Orchard

Faerie Conclave

Island x 13

Myriad Landscape

Path of Ancestry

Secluded Glen

Sunken Hollow

Swamp x 12

Tainted Isle

Temple of Deceit

Temple of the False God

That wraps things up for Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion Commander deck. If you’d like to join the courts and try out Fae Dominion for yourself, you can get hold of it through the link below.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.