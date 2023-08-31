MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist
MTG Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion decklist offers a balance of tricks and traps in the brand-new commander deck to bring your foes to their knees. Here’s how to use it.
Wilds of Eldraine shows Magic: The Gathering returning to its signature fairytale world, only to find it the worse for wear following the Phyrexian invasion. Venturing deeper into the dark heart of Eldraine than ever before, the Fae courts have a key role to play in MTG’s latest story. But nowhere are the courts more prominent than in the new Fae Dominion Commander deck.
We’ll show you exactly what this deck contains and let you see how it stacks up compared to Wilds of Eldraine’s other Commander option: Virtue and Valor.
MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist Commander
Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor
Faeries might be tricky creatures by design, but Tegwyll offers some fairly straightforward buffs and value generation. A blanket +1/+1 makes as good a case as any for a Faerie Tribal deck, but the draw on death is an excellent bonus that can significantly mitigate the downsides of your Faeries leaving the field.
Your Faeries are going to be dealing unblocked damage as often as possible, and Tegwyll ensures that they not only hit harder, but also offer a replacement when a Faerie falls. With evasion and Deathtouch, Tegwyll can fly into the fray right alongside his court, contributing to a more aggressive gameplan than might initially be expected.
MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Strategy
The deck’s alt commander – Alela, Cunning Conquerer, covers more reactive gameplay than Tegwyll, providing bonus creature generation when casting during your opponent’s turns. While your Faeries may be able to use flying to their advantage and score some direct hits, they’re admittedly less useful as blockers. But, Alela’s Goad ability effectively turns offense into defense, increasing the number of creatures that have to target your opponents whenever your Faeries deal damage.
Virtue and Valor comes stacked with creatures and enchantments, but its Instant options are extremely limited. Fae Dominion couldn’t be more different, with its total Creatures and Instants almost drawing level. While slowly building up your board presence, cheap destruction and bounce effects like Reality Shift, Repulse and Reckless Spite will prevent your opponents from mounting any real threat against you.
Distant Melody, Reconnaissance Mission, and Kindred Dominance all come with various boons for caring about creature type, from copies to draw power to a one-sided board wipe, playing right into the Faerie Tribal theme. Creatures like Glen Elendra Liege and Scion of Oona further reward sticking to the type, buffing your Faeries to even greater heights of power.
Creatures – 29
Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor
Alela, Cunning Conqueror
Archmage of Echoes
Blightwing Bandit
Brazen Borrower // Petty Theft
Cloud of Faeries
Faerie Bladecrafter
Faerie Formation
Faerie Seer
Glen Elendra Archmage
Glen Elendra Liege
Halo Forager
Hullbreaker Horror
Hypnotic Sprite // Mesmeric Glare
Malleable Impostor
Mocking Sprite
Nettling Nuisance
Nightveil Sprite
Nymris, Oona’s Trickster
Obyra, Dreaming Duelist
Oona, Queen of the Fae
Picklock Prankster // Free the Fae
Puppeteer Clique
Quickling
Rankle, Master of Pranks
Scion of Oona
Shadow Puppeteers
Sower of Temptation
Spellscorn Coven // Take It Back
Enchantments – 2
Reconnaissance Mission
Reflections of Littjara
Instants – 17
Arcane Denial
Consider
Dig Through Time
Fact or Fiction
Frantic Search
Illusionist’s Gambit
Keep Watch
Opt
Perplexing Test
Reality Shift
Reckless Spite
Repulse
Run Away Together
Snap
Spell Stutter
Theoretical Duplication
Thrilling Encore
Sorceries – 4
Distant Melody
Kindred Dominance
Nightmare Unmaking
Tegwyll’s Scouring
Artifacts – 9
Arcane Signet
Dimir Signet
Fellwar Stone
Midnight Clock
Mind Stone
Misleading Signpost
Sol Ring
Talisman of Dominance
Wayfarer’s Bauble
Lands – 39
Bojuka Bog
Choked Estuary
Command Tower
Darkwater Catacombs
Dimir Aqueduct
Exotic Orchard
Faerie Conclave
Island x 13
Myriad Landscape
Path of Ancestry
Secluded Glen
Sunken Hollow
Swamp x 12
Tainted Isle
Temple of Deceit
Temple of the False God
That wraps things up for Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion Commander deck. If you’d like to join the courts and try out Fae Dominion for yourself, you can get hold of it through the link below.
