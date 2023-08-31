Gaming

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist 

MTG Fae Dominion Decklist - The Fae Lord spreads his wingsWOTC/Ekaterina Burmak

MTG Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion decklist offers a balance of tricks and traps in the brand-new commander deck to bring your foes to their knees. Here’s how to use it.

Wilds of Eldraine shows Magic: The Gathering returning to its signature fairytale world, only to find it the worse for wear following the Phyrexian invasion. Venturing deeper into the dark heart of Eldraine than ever before, the Fae courts have a key role to play in MTG’s latest story. But nowhere are the courts more prominent than in the new Fae Dominion Commander deck. 

We’ll show you exactly what this deck contains and let you see how it stacks up compared to Wilds of Eldraine’s other Commander option: Virtue and Valor

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist Commander 

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor 

MTG eldraine commander decks - tegwyll the fae lordEkaterina Burmak

Faeries might be tricky creatures by design, but Tegwyll offers some fairly straightforward buffs and value generation. A blanket +1/+1 makes as good a case as any for a Faerie Tribal deck, but the draw on death is an excellent bonus that can significantly mitigate the downsides of your Faeries leaving the field.  

Your Faeries are going to be dealing unblocked damage as often as possible, and Tegwyll ensures that they not only hit harder, but also offer a replacement when a Faerie falls. With evasion and Deathtouch, Tegwyll can fly into the fray right alongside his court, contributing to a more aggressive gameplan than might initially be expected. 

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Strategy 

The deck’s alt commander – Alela, Cunning Conquerer, covers more reactive gameplay than Tegwyll, providing bonus creature generation when casting during your opponent’s turns. While your Faeries may be able to use flying to their advantage and score some direct hits, they’re admittedly less useful as blockers. But, Alela’s Goad ability effectively turns offense into defense, increasing the number of creatures that have to target your opponents whenever your Faeries deal damage. 

Virtue and Valor comes stacked with creatures and enchantments, but its Instant options are extremely limited. Fae Dominion couldn’t be more different, with its total Creatures and Instants almost drawing level. While slowly building up your board presence, cheap destruction and bounce effects like Reality Shift, Repulse and Reckless Spite will prevent your opponents from mounting any real threat against you. 

Distant Melody, Reconnaissance Mission, and Kindred Dominance all come with various boons for caring about creature type, from copies to draw power to a one-sided board wipe, playing right into the Faerie Tribal theme. Creatures like Glen Elendra Liege and Scion of Oona further reward sticking to the type, buffing your Faeries to even greater heights of power

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist 

Creatures – 29 

MTG Fae Dominion Decklist - a sleeping sword-wielderWOTC/Evyn Fong

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor 

Alela, Cunning Conqueror 

Archmage of Echoes 

Blightwing Bandit 

Brazen Borrower // Petty Theft 

Cloud of Faeries 

Faerie Bladecrafter 

Faerie Formation 

Faerie Seer 

Glen Elendra Archmage 

Glen Elendra Liege 

Halo Forager 

Hullbreaker Horror 

Hypnotic Sprite // Mesmeric Glare 

Malleable Impostor 

Mocking Sprite 

Nettling Nuisance 

Nightveil Sprite 

Nymris, Oona’s Trickster 

Obyra, Dreaming Duelist 

Oona, Queen of the Fae 

Picklock Prankster // Free the Fae 

Puppeteer Clique 

Quickling 

Rankle, Master of Pranks 

Scion of Oona 

Shadow Puppeteers 

Sower of Temptation 

Spellscorn Coven // Take It Back 

Enchantments – 2 

Reconnaissance Mission 

Reflections of Littjara 

Instants – 17 

MTG Fae Dominion Decklist - illusion over a city dissolvesWOTC/Zoltan Boros

Arcane Denial 

Consider 

Dig Through Time 

Fact or Fiction 

Frantic Search 

Illusionist’s Gambit 

Keep Watch 

Opt 

Perplexing Test 

Reality Shift 

Reckless Spite 

Repulse 

Run Away Together 

Snap 

Spell Stutter 

Theoretical Duplication 

Thrilling Encore 

Sorceries – 4

MTG Fae Dominion Decklist - an attacking swarm of faeriesWOTC/Campbell White

Distant Melody 

Kindred Dominance 

Nightmare Unmaking 

Tegwyll’s Scouring 

Artifacts – 9 

Arcane Signet 

Dimir Signet 

Fellwar Stone 

Midnight Clock 

Mind Stone 

Misleading Signpost 

Sol Ring 

Talisman of Dominance 

Wayfarer’s Bauble 

Lands – 39 

MTG Fae Dominion Decklist - A Faerie FountainWOTC/Stephan Martiniere

Bojuka Bog 

Choked Estuary 

Command Tower 

Darkwater Catacombs 

Dimir Aqueduct 

Exotic Orchard 

Faerie Conclave 

Island x 13 

Myriad Landscape 

Path of Ancestry 

Secluded Glen 

Sunken Hollow 

Swamp x 12 

Tainted Isle 

Temple of Deceit 

Temple of the False God 

That wraps things up for Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion Commander deck. If you’d like to join the courts and try out Fae Dominion for yourself, you can get hold of it through the link below. 

