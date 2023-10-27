MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan unveils its vampire god

One of the most anticipated cards for MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan has been revealed, bringing a real power boost to the set’s vampire faction.

The bat god Aclazotz is a crucial figure on the MTG plane of Ixalan. While they stuck to the shadows and didn’t make an on-card appearance in the original Ixalan set, the vampiric Legion of Dusk’s devotion to their god has shaped many of the plane’s conflicts.

Aclazotz, Deepest Betrayal is one of the most important cards revealed for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan so far. We’ll walk you through how Aclazotz works and why this god is so important to the plane and set.

Aclazotz mechanics

Like the other gods of Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Aclazotz does not come with the typical Indestructible effect associated with MTG Divinity. Instead, the card flips to its other side on destruction, with a possible return to its front side once specific conditions are met. Aclazotz is perhaps the easiest god to return to its full might of all, as the conditions for doing so are handily set up by Aclazotz’s front face.

Ixalan’s gods embody and supercharge some of their associated color’s iconic mechanics and Aclazotz is no different. Ojer Axonil provides a boost to burn damage, Ojer Taq multiplies creature token production, and Aclazotz- befitting black mana – focuses on a discard strategy.

Whenever Aclazotz attacks – which, as a flying creature, should be often – each opponent discards a card from their hand. If an opponent is unable to discard, you draw a card, ensuring that resources are always flowing in your favor, even when other players are top-decking. As the sweet, poisoned cherry on top, Aclazotz, Deepest Betrayal creates a 1/1 flying bat token whenever an opponent discards a land card.

Who are the Legion of Dusk?

A nation of vampire aristocrats and conquistadors, the Legion is literally draining the plane of Ixalan of its lifeblood and resources.

Hungry for kill and conquest, the Legion serves as an antagonistic force to all other factions of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. Some of their most zealous members are in thrall to Aclazotz. With splinter factions breaking out across the Legion following the Phyrexian invasion, Aclazotz’s devotees will seize the chance to venture to the plane’s core and see their god ascend.

Why Aclazotz the vampire god is important

A towering bat-like figure, Aclazotz is more worthy of fear than devotion, but it inspires both in its followers.

Aclazotz was imprisoned in the core of Ixalan for a time, but the expeditions of Lost Caverns have led to the god’s unsealing. Free and capable of granting demonic power, Aclazotz will likely play a crucial role in any further Ixalan stories.

