MTG Ixalan gift bundle drops by 32% in New Year sale

The holidays may be over, but this gift bundle is still one of the best presents that any MTG fan could receive.

MTG’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is the latest main set to release for the world-renowned card game. The set has made a splash both competitively and casually, and Amazon is offering a steep discount on a gift bundle for the set right now.

With a huge 32% off the regular price, this gift bundle is close to the lowest price Amazon has ever offered it for. If you’re looking for something to get you in the gaming mood before the release of Murders at Karlov Manor, this gift bundle will get you right up to speed with the current state of Magic.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan gets price cut

WOTC/Nestor Ossandon

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is one of the most exciting and impactful MTG sets to release in recent memory. The art design and world-building are inspired, breathing new life into a plane that was last seen almost a decade ago.

Ixalan’s mechanics are nothing to be sniffed at either, with the new Discover ability quickly coming to dominate games through sheer power and value. If you’re looking for exceptionally powerful new cards, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is the place to get them.

What’s in MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Bundle?

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Bundle: Gift Edition comes with all you need to take a deep dive into this set. With eight set boosters, you’ll be able to pull a wide range of Ixalan’s best cards, filling your collection and constructing new decks with the Sun Empire, vampire acolytes, merfolks, dinosaurs, and more.

This gift bundle also comes with a collector booster, giving you a better chance at receiving the set’s rares and excellent alt-art versions of powerful, sought-after cards like Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation.

