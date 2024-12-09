MTG Innistrad Remastered cards are a must for collectors

MTG collectors will want to lock in Innistrad Remastered’s unique poster art cards, especially if you’re a fan of stunning card art.

MTG’s Remastered sets are primarily focused on long-term players who are looking to celebrate a particular favorite plane.

However, Innistrad Remastered is also shaping up to be a good set for Magic collectors, thanks to high-quality reprints in a brand-new style.

From gothic horror sets to Lovecraftian menace, some of the most potent cards ever to feature on this plane have received a special new treatment, casting them in the style of classic movie posters.

Edgar Markov can be found in this style as the set’s undisputed chase card and is the first to receive MTG’s new “headliner” treatment. They are joined by The Meathook Massacre and Emrakul, the Promised End, with more likely to come as set reveals continue in 2025.

WOTC

Each of these cards has stood the test of time, continuing to impact popular formats long after their initial Innistrad debut.

Edgar Markov deserves special mention among the three, being one of the most effective and expensive Commander cards of all time, thanks to its overpowering Eminence effect.

Due to these cards’ undisputed power and rarity, they have historically fetched a high price among players and collectors.

While the Innistrad Remastered reprinting may cut into this cost somewhat, the poster art variants are extremely likely to be a one-off feature within this set.

Just as standout Secret Lairs can often skyrocket after their release, these poster cards will almost certainly prove to be increasingly pricey and hard to come by before long, thanks to Magic fans’ lasting love of the Innistrad setting.

Collectors looking ahead to Magic’s 2025 sets would be wise to give Innistrad Remastered some attention, as this particular line of cards is only likely to increase in value.