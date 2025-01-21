Magic: The Gathering Atherdrift brings two new pre-con Commander decks to the multiplayer format. Here’s a look at the face and alternate Commanders from each of them.

Magic: The Gathering is getting properly underway with the first fully Standard-legal set of its packed 2025 release schedule. Head to the starting line of the Ghirapur Grand Prix for the high-octane action of Aetherdrift.

This fast-paced set brings a plethora of new cards and mechanics centered around a death-defying race across multiple planes. Along with that, MTG Aetherdrift also introduces two new pre-con Commander decks but neither of these two decks has an immediately obvious tie-in to the set’s racing theme.

Article continues after ad

Below is a breakdown of the face and alternate Commanders for MTG Aetherdrift’s Eternal Might and Living Energy Commander decks.

Aetherdrift Commander deck: Eternal Might

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Temmet, Naktamun’s Will

The Eternal Might Commander deck for MTG Aetherdrift features a plethora of Creatures from the plane of Amonkhet; one of the realms that racers in the Ghirapur Grand Prix must traverse. As the face Commander, Temmet’s strategy relies on slowly building advantages with your Zombie cards.

Article continues after ad

The Esper combo of Black, Blue, and White facilitates a lot of drawing and discarding which can help Temmet empower his army. Thankfully, discarding isn’t a major drawback thanks to the strong recursion of Zombies and Graveyard-based abilities.

Article continues after ad

Eternal Might is a balanced Commander deck that has components for setting up a drawn-out battle of attrition, or carefully engineering big turns that allow you to take out opponents in a few swings.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Hashaton, Scarab’s fist

Eternal Might’s alternate Commander Hashaton also rewards players for taking risks with this deck’s discard-heavy playstyle. His low cost allows him to leave the Command zone early and his cantrip lets you maximize value.

Engineer ways to discard creatures with powerful on-play abilities and create a cheaper copy by expending your Blue mana. In addition, those copies are 4/4 Black Zombies with Vigilance meaning you have solid offensive and defensive capabilities.

Article continues after ad

Aetherdrift Commander deck: Living Energy

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Saheeli, Radiant Creator

MTG Aetherdrift’s Living Energy Commander deck is all about accumulating Energy Counters and using them to artificially widen your board. Face Commander Saheeli is the most talented Artificer in the entire multiverse and it shows with this deck.

Article continues after ad

Saheeli generates Energy whenever you cast spells with the Artifact or Artificerkeyword; which the deck is sure to be stacked with. Once you’ve accumulated three Energy Counters you can spend them to create a 5/5 copy of an attacking creature.

Article continues after ad

The copies have haste meaning they can attack instantly. The drawback however is that they must be sacrificed at the beginning of your next turn. Skilled pilots will be able to leverage copies to double up on useful on-attack effects and overwhelm opponents.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Pia Nalaar, Chief Mechanic

Continuing the Energy-oriented playstyle of this Aetherdrift pre-con, alternate Commander Pia Nalaar also generates plenty of Energy Counters. Whenever one of your Artifact Creatures is able to deal combat damage to an opponent, you’ll get two of the counters.

Article continues after ad

You can expend these to create Flying Nalaar Aetherjet Token with Power and Toughness equal to the amount of Energy you expend. You’ll need a Creature with two or more Power to crew them but that shouldn’t be an issue given Pia fits the role.

Article continues after ad

For a single instance of damage, you can create a 2/2 flier for hard-to-block damage. Alternatively, you can stockpile Energy for a Voltron-style swing and end opponents in a single turn.

Article continues after ad

Wizards of the Coast One of these Aetherdrift Commanders may even help you hoist the Aetherspark.

That covers MTG Aetherdrift’s pre-con Commander decks but keep an eye out for full decklists as the set draws closer to release. This will help you figure out exactly which one is right for you and plan your strategy.

Expect to find those decklists on Wizards of the Coast’s website along with a list of other MTG Aetherdrift products for preorder.