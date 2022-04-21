Mtashed reveals first impressions of Genshin Impact competitor Tower of Fantasy

Genshin Impact streamer Mtashed has revealed his early impressions from the Tower of Fantasy beta – an upcoming free-to-play game that aims to compete with HoYoverse.

Despite the overall popularity of Genshin Impact, many Travelers have wanted a new game that can compete with the F2P RPG. However, it seems like this might just happen when Tower of Fantasy releases later this year.

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming sci-fi open-world RPG that aims to bring plenty of anime action to PC and mobile. At a first glance, Hotta Studio’s open-world title may look similar to Genshin, but there are significant differences that make it stand out amongst the F2P crowd.

Mtashed recently dove into the Tower of Fantasy beta and has now given his honest opinion on the Genshin Impact competitor.

Mtashed gives thoughts on Tower of Fantasy

Despite Tower of Fantasy still being in beta, Mtashed believes that the game already looks pretty promising. “I am pretty happy with what I played so far, I played for five and a half hours. I definitely think it’s going to be good,” explained the streamer. “It’s a free game, you don’t have to spend money and it seems generous enough.”

While the exploration elements of the game feature similar climbing and glider mechanics, the in-game battle system has a number of differences. Mtashed notes how the unique dodging attacks, freezing time mechanic, and enemy mantling attacks make for some incredibly fun combat scenarios.

There’s also the ability to utilize hoverboards, motorcycles, and futuristic aircraft during overworld exploration. Whether Tower of Fantasy has what it takes to topple Genshin Impact remains to be seen, but Mtashed believes both games can simply coexist.

“I see the potential,” said the streamer. “When you’re bored of Genshin and you don’t have anything to do, you can play Tower of Fantasy. If you like it, awesome. If you don’t like it, it is what it is. I’m not going to quit Genshin Impact… I’ll play this in-between.”

If you wish to know more about Tower of Fantasy, then be sure to check out our release date hub to find out how you can get involved in the beta.