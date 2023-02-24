Mortal Kombat 12 confirmed to have a 2023 release date

The gory gauntlet of Mortal Kombat shows no signs of stopping and you can throw down on PS Plus with other kombatants.

NetherRealm’s next entry for their legendary fighting game is officially announced to have a 2023 release window.

In Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest earnings call, resident and CEO David Zaslav announced that the long-awaited Mortal Kombat 12 is set to have a 2023 release date. The announcement also brought confirmation of a 2023 release for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Although NetherRealm Studios has yet to officially confirm the specific drop date, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed boon did tease Mortal Kombat’s that next installment would release in 2023 in a Twitter Q&A.

NetherRealm producer Jonathan Andersen may have intentionally leaked information on Mortal Kombat 12 last year. Now, fans of the game will get to play the next game sometime this year.

Mortal Kombat 12 slated for 2023 release

The last entry to the series was in 2019 with the release of Mortal Kombat 11. Barring the Aftermath expansion for the game, Mortal Kombat has not had much major updates since its release.

In fact, it was the last game the studio has released. The quiet state of WB Games brought an uncertain future as it has not had a major release in many years. But it seems Mortal Kombat is trying to remedy this.

In the earnings meeting, Zeslav said the game, along with the new Suicide Squad game, will be released “with ambitious launch projections.” The launches are a key part of their strategy for the coming years as a way to set them apart from other competing media companies.

Mortal Kombat’s release this year is particularly important as its main competitor, Street Fighter, is slated to have a 2023 release as well. You can read all about the upcoming Street Fighter 6 here.