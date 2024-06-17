Monsters we want to see return in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is home to plenty of new and deadly creatures, but what beasts could make a return in the upcoming game?

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest game in Capcom’s beloved beast-slaying series, and it aims to be the most ambitious yet. While Wilds won’t be released until 2025, the devs have given us a sneak peek into the game’s monsters, weapons, and characters.

However, many Hunters will be wondering which iconic creatures will be added to the upcoming title. While popular monsters like Rathalos and Zinogre are always destined to make the cut, many iconic creatures have yet to receive the next-gen treatment.

Article continues after ad

So, our Monster Hunter Wilds returning monster wishlist has selected those we feel would be right at home within the Forbidden Lands.

Jhen Mohran

Capcom

The vast sprawling dunes of the Windward Plains would be the perfect home for Jhen Mohran. This serpentine Elder Dragon is known to swim through desert environments, using its gigantic tusks to burrow through the ground and crush those that threaten it.

Article continues after ad

During the second Monster Hunter Wilds trailer, we got a brief glimpse of a hunting party making their way through the desert aboard a gigantic ship. While this doesn’t confirm that Jhen Mohran’s iconic Dragonship battle will return, it would make sense considering the environment.

Article continues after ad

Being able to team up with other Hunters either via a traditional Elder Dragon quest or a raid-style event like World’s Kulve Taroth would make for a fantastic spectacle.

Seltas Queen/Seltas

Capcom

Seltas and Seltas Queen were first introduced in Monster Hunter 4 and provided a great early-game challenge for Hunters. While both monsters can be fought separately, it’s when the smaller Seltas fuses with the Seltas Queen that things get interesting.

During this fused state, Seltas Queen and Seltas combine their attacks that help cover each others’ weakness. For example, Seltas uses its wings to give Seltas Queen added speed and mobility.

Article continues after ad

While it may not be an overly difficult fight, the beetle-themed design and synergistic monster mechanics would fit with Wilds’ environment.

Article continues after ad

Dalamadur

Capcom

Remembered as more of a setpiece than a regular hunt, this colossal snake deserves the next-gen treatment. Dalamadur first appeared in Monster Hunter 4 and hasn’t been acknowledged by the series since aside from a few bones that were found in Monster Hunter World’s Rotten Vale.

Dalamdur famously lived within Speartip Crag, where it coiled its enormous body around the rocky outcrops. This Elder Dragon’s body was so big that it famously couldn’t all fit on the screen – instead, Hunters had to clamber around the rocky terrain to hit its tail, head, and claws.

Article continues after ad

While Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate is still one of the best MH games in the series, I think it’s time Dalamadur was unshackled from this tiny system’s screen and given a full revamp in Wilds.

Lagiacrus

Capcom

Monster Hunter Tri’s flagship monster, Lagiacrus was originally meant to return in World, but animation issues led to being removed from the game’s final roster. A lot of players were very disappointed by this omission, however, Wilds has the perfect opportunity to rectify this.

Article continues after ad

During the Monster Hunter Wilds Summer Games Fest trailer, we saw Balahara – Desert-dwelling Leviathans that use their serpentine bodies to tunnel through the sand and create quicksand traps.

Article continues after ad

With the monster’s complex animations and highly mobile attacks, I am hopeful that Capcom will have finally found a way to get Lagiacrus’ model up and running. While underwater combat was confirmed to not be returning, this monster is still just as deadly on land.

This is especially true for Ivory Lagiacrus, a land-based subspecies that prefers land over its ocean-dwelling cousin. One of its most lethal attacks sees Lagiacrus coil up before unleashing a devastating burst of thunder energy. Its claw swipes and tail attacks are also nothing to scoff at either.

Qurupeco

Capcom

Fondly known as the “disco chicken” by veteran Hunters, this beloved Bird Wyvern is known to mimic monster cries, luring them to its location. With Monster Hunter Wilds featuring some truly vast environments, there’s never been a better time for Qurupeco to return.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Imagine fighting this crafty trickster, only for it to call upon a herd of ravenous Doshaguma or an amphibious Chatacabra. Having another monster enter the area would bring another dynamic to hunts, where parties can either repel the invader or kill it for more rewards.

Turf wars between creatures would also be more frequent, a spectacle that has been exciting to watch ever since its introduction in World.

Agnaktor

Capcom

Originally debuting in Monster Hunter Tri, Agnaktor is one of the most interesting leviathans from the third-generation games. This is largely because of its unique hardening ability, which sees Agnaktor become heavily armored when cooled and soft when heated.

Article continues after ad

This adds a fun dynamic to the hunt, where Hunters have to rush out the bulk of their damage during phases when Aganaktor’s body has softened, all the while dodging Agnaktor’s fiery beams and claw attacks.

So far, Capcom has avoided adding Agnaktor to its latest titles, which is likely down to the same animation issues that forced them to cut Lagiacrus from World/Rise. However, the game’s new Leviathan, Balahara, appears to have similar tunneling animations to Agnaktor, so we could finally see its return in the Forbidden Lands.

Article continues after ad

Gammoth

Capcom

Gammoth is the last of the Fated Four that has yet to get the new-gen treatment, with Astalos, Mizutsune, and Glavenus all receiving some love. While players can Hunt Gammoth in Generations Ultimate, Capcom’s beloved wooly mammoth has been left in the cold.

Article continues after ad

These hulking giants are the largest Fanged Beast in the series and while their attacks may be slow, Gammoth’s spiked trunk hit like a truck. The Giant Beast is also known to whip up chilling blizzards with its trunk, which encases its prey in ice and enables Gammoth to pulverize its enemy using its colossal legs.

With Monster Hunter Wilds putting a major emphasis on herds, imagine seeing a pack of Gammoth stomping through the Forbidden Lands. It would certainly make for a mighty spectacle.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds dreams don’t just stop there, as our wishlist has covered everything we want to see in the game — from crossplay to new weapons.

Article continues after ad