Monster Hunter Wilds will fix one of World’s biggest problems

Monster Hunter Wilds is bringing a major change to one of the most-hated features in Monster Hunter World, and it’s huge news for players who love making the best armor sets.

Speaking with IGN, both Monster Hunter Wilds art director and executive director, Kaname Fujioka, and Wilds director, Yuya Tokuda shared details about the latest weapon changes that players can expect to see.

Despite this, one of the biggest reveals involved the decoration system – an area that proved notorious in Monster Hunter World. In the 2018 title, players could only get decorations by completing High and Master rank quests or using the melding pot.

However, the skills on each decoration were completely random, which made creating the best sets incredibly difficult. For many Monster Hunters, kitting out your favorite sets with utility and damage-boosting skills is all part of the fun. Having access to skills like Guard Up and Focus is also vital for certain weapons like Lance and Great Sword.

Both weapons become much easier to use and can even lead to more damage opportunities against monsters. As you can imagine, spending hundreds of hours melding and doing countless quests only to get a bunch of redundant skills isn’t particularly fun.

Monster Hunter Wilds brings big changes to decorations

Even the devs themselves explained how they weren’t immune to the dreaded desire sensor in World, with Fujioka noting how he shared players’ pain.

“I never ended up getting it once. My Shield Jewel 2… I ended up finishing the game without having completed my build.”

Fortunately, this is all changing in Monster Hunter Wilds, where players will be able to forge single-skill decorations.

Capcom Monster Hunter Wilds is ditching RNG decorations.

“Decorations are currently similar to the system in World, with decorations having specific skill abilities,” explained Tokuda. “These skills are still activated by placing them into weapon or armor slots. However, you can make single-skill decorations through something like alchemy. So in [Wilds], players won’t have the issue of never being able to get a specific skill.”

This is huge news for all Monster Hunter fans and it finally means you won’t need to pray to the RNG gods when building the best Monster Hunter Wild sets. Before you go theory-crafting your builds, be sure to check out how you can get a free Monster Hunter Wilds gift code & redeem items before the game launches.