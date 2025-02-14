Monster Hunter Wilds TV ad reveals hidden beast not seen in 7 years & fans are hyped

A Japanese TV commercial for Monster Hunter Wilds has given players a glimpse of an iconic monster that hasn’t stomped onto our screens since 2017, and fans are rightfully going wild.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ roster is absolutely brimming with fearsome faces. There’s the game’s flagship, Arkveld – a hauntingly beautiful beast that we can’t wait to make a new pair of slippers from, and Chatacabra, who we think is just a chill guy. However, it’s not just the new kids on the block who have caught the community’s attention.

Just like its predecessors, Wilds features a fleshy IKEA catalog of oldschool monsters that players can stick the pointy ends of their Long Swords through. While Capcom recently revealed Mizutsune as part of its free DLC roadmap, series’ veterans are going Wild for one secret addition that’s been hiding in plain sight.

The return of the monkey king (no, not Wukong)

On February 14, 2025, Capcom uploaded a new Japanese TV commercial to its official YouTube channel. The video is only 27 seconds long and features the usual awesome-looking shots of Hunters destroying and getting destroyed by their scaly opponents.

We even got a good look at Jin Dahaad, the badass apex predator who lives in the Iceshard Cliffs. While this gigantic monster takes center stage (I mean, he’s the size of a skyscraper), it’s a Gen 2 monster that stole the community’s heart.

Blink, and you miss it, but yes, Blangonga, the snow-loving monkey from Monster Hunter 2 is making its long-awaited return. After seven years in Capcom’s cryo chamber, the devs have finally decided to thaw the frozen monkey out and give him the next-gen treatment he deserves, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Timestamp of 0:19

“I really love Blangonga and we hadn’t seen too many Ice location enemies, so this is a slam dunk. Can’t wait, hope he is as smart as he used to be,” wrote one fan.

Others were impressed by Capcom’s attention to detail, with the snow-loving ape’s tease having a direct callback to Monster Hunter 2.

“I’m gonna assume Blangonga is the whole reason they implemented the power clash in the first place,” wrote one player. For those who don’t know, the brawling beast famously clashed with a group of Hunters in the Dos trailer, which saw a Great Sword user bravely block maniacal monkey’s hits.

It’s a nice touch from the devs and it’s clear the community can’t wait to get their revenge when Blangonga returns in Monster Hunter Wilds.