Monster Hunter Wilds release major benchmark feature & it’s a must for PC players

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase revealed details about new and returning monsters like Gore Magala, but it’s the benchmark tool that every PC player needs to download before release.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ first demo made waves amongst PC players, with many reporting low-poly graphics that made monsters like Chatacabra look like something straight from an N64 game. Since then, Hunters playing via Steam have been worried about whether they can run it on their current rigs.

Article continues after ad

After all, the recommended system requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds state you need an RTX 2060 to run the game at 1080p / 60 fps on medium graphics settings. Fortunately, Capcom has now released a free benchmark tool that PC players can use to see if their current hardware is up to scratch.

Monster Hunter Wilds benchmark tool

After the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase which was broadcast on February 4, 2025, Capcom silently released a benchmark tool on Steam. The feature can be downloaded from the Monster Hunter Wilds Steam store page and requires 26.28 GB of free space to install.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that, the devs are still working hard on tweaking the game’s performance, with series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto stating that:

“We are working hard to improve various game elements and make balance adjustments for the final release. Please be aware that these adjustments won’t be reflected in the second open beta test, but they will be in the full game.”

Capcom / Valve

So, if you run the Monster Hunter Wilds benchmark and find that you’re getting low FPS, despite meeting the recommended requirements, then you could see a bump in performance at launch.

Article continues after ad

However, some PC players are already reporting a major bump in performance since the first beta. “My RTX 2050 laptop went from 15-25 to 40 fps,” wrote one excited PC player. “I was so f*cking scared that I would need to buy a new laptop but thankfully Wilds is playable and that’s the only game I care about.”

Article continues after ad

Others also chimed in after they found the benchmark put their fears at ease. “Went from 50-60 FPS in the beta to 80 FPS on average in the benchmark. Capcom did indeed improve the PC port.”

Article continues after ad

While you wait for Monster Hunter Wilds’ release, be sure to check out everything you need to know about the second open beta and the game’s current monster roster.