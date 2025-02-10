Monster Hunter Wilds player uses his own Hunting Horn as weirdest controller yet

While it’s not uncommon for players to beat games using weird and whacky controllers, one Monster Hunter Wilds Hunting Horn main has taken it to another level.

Hunting Horn has always been one of the most comical weapons in Capcom’s beast-slaying series. Sure, you can slice and dice the game’s colossal beasts with a Long Sword, or deliver meaty charged hits with the Great Sword, but nothing can compare to the humble Hunting Horn.

After all, who doesn’t want to blast out some tunes while slaying a toothy terror or two? Well, one talented Hunting Horn main has taken their in-game jamming session to another level, by playing Monster Hunter Wilds’ beta with a rather interesting controller.

Wilds’ Hunting Horn has the perfect controller

Twitch streamer Dr. Doot is no stranger when it comes to beating games with his beloved electric saxophone. He famously went viral for his no-hit run of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, a feat that is challenging enough with just a regular controller.

However, it now looks like the masterful musician has turned his attention to Monster Hunter Wilds. Armed with his trusty electric saxophone, Dr. Doot took on one of Wilds’ new monsters — Chatacabra. This toad-like monster is known for its snappy tongue attacks and high-damage charge attacks.

While it’s not as tough as Arkveld, hunting this mighty amphibian is far from easy. Dr. Doot wasn’t deterred though, as he gleefully played away on his electric saxophone, delivering a slew of buffs and high-damage hits in the process.

Article continues after ad

“Everyone asked ‘will you use the giant saxophone weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds with saxophone controller?’The answer is yes (obviously) but no one told me it would be this much FUN,” wrote the streamer.

It’s clear Dr. Doot has some pretty big plans for Monster Hunter Wilds, and we can’t wait to see how his playthrough goes when Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28.