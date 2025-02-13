Monster Hunter Wilds PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

You’re gearing up for Monster Hunter Wilds – ready to track, dodge, and absolutely wail on massive beasts. But before you start dreaming about your next over-the-top weapon combo, let’s make sure your PC can handle this beast of a game.

Capcom isn’t holding back with this one, and if Wilds is anything like its predecessor, it’s going to look stunning – and ask a lot from your hardware.

Below, we’ll break down the system requirements, recommended PC specs, and what you need to get the best hunting experience possible when Monster Hunter Wilds releases.

Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds PC specs

Minimum

Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5500 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5500 XT CPU : Intel Core i5-10400 or Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-10400 or Ryzen 5 3600 File Size : 75 GB

: 75 GB OS: Windows 10 or higher

Recommended

Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 6600

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 6600 CPU : Intel Core i5-10400 or Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-10400 or Ryzen 5 3600 File Size: 75 GB

Size: 75 GB OS: up to Windows 11

MHW system requirements explained

Monster Hunter Wilds is a pretty demanding game, even by today’s standards.

Capcom

If you’re rocking a mid-range PC, you might have to tweak settings to get a smooth experience. It’s on par with heavy hitters like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dragon’s Dogma 2 in terms of system requirements, needing a solid GPU and CPU to really shine.

While Capcom has optimized it a bit, some players still experienced frame drops during the beta period, even on decent setups. On the plus side, it supports DLSS and FSR to boost performance. If you want top-tier visuals, be ready to push your hardware to its limits

Will it run on Steam Deck?

Monster Hunter Wilds likely won’t look too great for the Steam Deck, at least on release day.

Even on the lowest settings, players have encountered performance struggles with the beta, with frame rates often dipping below 30 FPS – sometimes even into the dreaded 10 FPS range. Upscaling tricks like AMD FSR can help a bit, but they don’t make it truly playable.

It is, however, possible that this is a result of optimization issues with early tests, and that the full release version of the game will run a bit better. Don’t hold out hope, though.

Unlike Monster Hunter World, which runs well on the Deck, Wilds may too demanding. If you’re set on playing it portably, your best bet might be streaming from a more powerful PC.