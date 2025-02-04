Monster Hunter Wilds to reveal new trailer and open beta test 2 news

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will give players an exciting chance to see a new trailer for the game, while also revealing details about the second open beta.

Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test 2 is nearly here and Capcom is keen to continue the hype train with the showcase event. The 15-minute broadcast will detail new information about the upcoming beta and provide Hunters with a new trailer, which could reveal even more monsters.

So, whether you’ve pre-ordered a copy of Monster Hunter Wilds or just want to know more about the showcase, our handy hub has outlined the dates and times of the event, as well as what we could expect to see.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase is part of the Capcom showcase event, which takes place on February 4, 2025, at 2PM (PT) / 22:00 (GMT). The date and times were confirmed on the official Monster Wilds website, but we’ll be sure to update this section if anything changes.

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase livestream

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will be broadcast live on the official Monster Hunter YouTube channel (linked above). As always, Capcom will upload the video on its official channel, so don’t worry if you miss the stream.

We’ll also be covering all the latest announcements and reveals right here.

What will be shown?

The Monster Hunter Showcase will run for 15 minutes and will be hosted by series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto. While we don’t have the exact details of what will be shown during the broadcast, Capcom did confirm that it will include a new trailer and more info about the open beta test 2.

However, Capcom is historically known for teasing players with new monsters in promotional material, so we could see some exciting reveals. Who knows, we could even see some fan favorites make their long-awaited return.

Be sure to bookmark this page and catch up on all the reveals as and when they happen. In the meantime, find out how you can join the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta and how you can play the game’s first collab to get exclusive items.