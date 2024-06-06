Monster Hunter Wilds labeled a dating sim as fans thirst over character

Monster Hunter Wilds fans are thirsting over one of the game’s characters, going as far as to label the game a dating sim on Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds made a splash at the PlayStation State of Play, giving players a sneak peek at the new monsters, weapons, and environments. However, one of the biggest reveals that has the community hyped is the introduction of the game’s colorful cast of characters.

While it looks like there are plenty of new faces to meet in the Forbidden Lands, there are a few familiar characters from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate who look to be returning. One such character is Gemma, the game’s hardworking blacksmith who looks like an aged-up Little Miss Forge.

Since Gemma’s reveal, the Monster Hunter community has been thirsting over her character design, with many Steam users going as far as to label Wilds as a dating sim.

As of writing, if you head over to the Monster Hunter Wilds Steam store page, you’ll see the dating sim tag. While Capcom has not officially confirmed that Wilds has any such mechanic, Steam enables players to use terms that they think are appropriate or apply tags that others have already suggested for that title.

Essentially, the Monster Hunter community took one look at Gemma and has flocked to Steam to share their collective thirst for the character. “With summer game fest right around the corner, let’s just remember that Monster Hunter Wilds is about to be the best game in the series,” wrote Monster Hunter Jhokes.

Despite it being a joke, many fans in the community have been on board for a dating sim mechanic to be added to future titles. “Honestly if they added some Hades-type mechanics like that, I’d go crazy for it,” responded one commenter. “Everybody is constantly thirsting over the characters anyways, it’d be super fun.”

However, a Community Influencer for Monster Hunter wasn’t so enamored with Wilds being labeled as a dating sim. “People being able to add their own custom tags to games and have them stick officially was one of the worst ideas Steam has done,” wrote Kogath. “Also, fun fact it comes up as Underwater too.”

The latter is certainly one of the things we added to our Monster Hunter Wilds wishlist, alongside crossplay and new weapons. While it’s unlikely Monster Hunter Wilds will feature any dating sim mechanics, it’s clear the community is in love with Gemma.

If you want to know more about Gemma, then you’ll want to check out our character hub which covers everything we know about this familiar blacksmith.